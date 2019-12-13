Wednesday race days severely curtailed in 2020

Based on the 2020 calendar of race days proposed by the promoting company of racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, there are only two Wednesday cards planned in the year.

This signifies a major break from the norm of promoting race days on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

While Saturdays remain the race day of choice in 2020, there are only two Wednesday programmes and both are public holidays, New Year's Day and Ash Wednesday (February 26).

Filling the designated Wednesday void are Fridays and Sundays. In 2020, 17 Sunday race days are planned along with five Friday meetings.

Of particular significance is the planned three-consecutive days of racing which is the first time in living memory this is being attempted by a local promoting company. There will be two such triple days of racing.

These three race days are set for Saturday, April 11 to Monday, April 13 with the other three-consecutive race days planned for Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28.

For the first time ever, the coveted and prestigious Blue Riband, Jamaica Derby is to be contested on a Sunday. So too the Superstakes and the Jamaica St Leger.

There are 80 race days in total and all dates on the proposed 2020 racing calendar are subject to change.