Weekend Jazz — playing music down the straight
Weekend Jazz , a three-year-old bay colt conditioned by Byron Davis, supported his trainer's confidence by scoring a confident-looking 1 1/2-length victory in an imported three-year-old and upwards – non-winners of three - three-year-old and four-year-old non-winners of four Restricted Stakes
Weekend Jazz was triumphant in a dashing time of 58.3 minutes going straight over 1000 metres to win the race named after Carl “The Catman” Anderson on the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Race Day 11-race programme, at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 21.
Ridden by the claiming apprentice Oshane Nugent for owner Somora Clarke, Weekend Jazz was sent off as a 4/1 betting option in a field of six and returned a win dividend of $255.00.
It was the third career win for the chestnut colt who was bred by Ham Stables Ltd.
All of Weekend Jazz's victories have been achieved over the straight course.
In a post-race interview with the trainer Davis explained that he “was very confident going into the race from earlier positive signs”. He added: “When I exercised my horse for this event he did work very well and I know that he was going to gallop well as he truly loves this course. He also comes from a good bloodline. The mare was a very good horse as a racer and the father is a decent foreign-bred horse who has thrown a number of good runners.”
What is it in store for this colt following his gutsy performance over the straight course? “Well, we will see how he comes out of this race and based on how he is, we can start planning for a different type of challenge,” Davis said.
