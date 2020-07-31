Well-knotted Overnight for BGLC trophy

Tomorrow is the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) sponsored race day at Caymanas Park.

Twelve horses are entered to contest the feature Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance $1.25-million BGLC trophy. The race is over 5 1/2 furlongs.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4-y-o b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Didn't take off at all going five-furlong straight, finishing fifth behind Universal Boss and Peking Cruz on July 18. Rojorn Di Pilot is going to prefer this trip and with that July 18 prep under his girth can find the winning post in front.

2 - CORAZON: (4-y-0 b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – Continues to be about in her races. Corazon is slowly coming into own but a win tomorrow is unlikely.

3 - PEKING CRUZ: (5-y-o ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Good sprinter who showed some form on last (July 18) when he just lost to Universal Boss down the five straight. Tomorrow going half-a-furlong longer Peking Cruz can go one better but with seven pounds more in his back.

4 - BOLD AFLAIR: (4-y-o dkb c by Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair[USA]) – Was expected to run a better race on July 18 over the five-straight course but did not. Bold Aflair now goes around the corner where he is less effective.

5 - GOD OF LOVE: (4-y-o b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Good sort who should be more competitive now. God of Love won over this distance on December 4 of last year, clocking a fast 1:04.4. If he can reproduce that effort, then he should be unsaddled as the winner.

6 - CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Has been struggling for some time with no change expected. Figure – 8 is off

7 - EL PROFESOR: (5-y-o b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Shows up with good efforts every now and then. El Profesor can only be taken on trust.

8 - WARTIME: (7-y-o ch m – War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Consistent mare who is prime for a win. Wartime has dogged determination and can never be left out of consideration.

9 - FATHER PATRICK: (4-y-o b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Recent winner, who is going to find repeating a tall order the first in Overnight. .

10 - MISS IN KISS: (5.-y-o ch m by Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – Has no chance.

11- DUNROBIN: (7-y-o b c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Finished fifth on last behind Prince Charles over 6 furlongs. Prior to that Dunrobin won back-to-back races suggesting that he is in good nick. The fact that leading jockey Dane Nelson has been called upon to ride makes Dunrobin a major threat. Races with the blinkers on.

12 - DUKE: (4-y-o gr c by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Has been doing well for his new connections. Duke has won two times from three starts under the care of Gary Subtraite. Although stepping up to compete, Duke is going to be there at the end.