What if Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson were in the saddle last weekend? Who would have won the jockeys' title?

There were heightened expectations ahead of the last two race days of 2020 — Boxing Day (December 26) and Sunday (December 27) — with many racing fans locked into the battle involving jockeys Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson.

The least expected result happened – a tie – but not like in 1970 when Richard DePass lifted the rafters off at Caymanas Park when he rode Wally Gold to victory for trainer Owen Silvera in the last race of the year to tie on 53 wins with Panamanian Jose Bravo.

In 2020, Thomas and Nelson started the weekend on 84 wins each with both having several live mounts over the two days.

Then the unthinkable happened! It was announced just before the start of the Saturday race day that Thomas and Nelson were down for the day. Thomas the Supreme Racing Guide found out was suffering from an acute case of food poisoning, while Nelson had problems with an injured groin. Nelson had fallen from his mount Leo in the fifth race on Wednesday, December 23.

It was the same on Sunday, both jockeys were down again.

Therefore, there are two champion jockeys for 2020, Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson.

So, what would have happened if both gentlemen were in fact in the saddle?

This publication looks at the possible scenario based on the rides both jockeys had and their final placings.

After the replacement riders were put in and the races were run, Thomas had one winner Uncle Bally and Nelson none. Thomas would, therefore, be one win ahead of Nelson going into Sunday.

Based on the final Sunday placings, Thomas had four winners; Anngelos, Top Shelf, Isinbayeva and Denbigh Life, while Nelson had two winners, Pakman and Further and Beyond.

With one winner more on Saturday and two on Sunday, Thomas, according to the final results of races run over the two race days, would be the champion jockey of 2020, having overall three more wins than Nelson. Then again it's all speculation.

Interesting to note that 2019 champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen finished 10th in the standings with 17 wins.

Leading Jockeys - Wins

63 Racedays - 624 Races up to 27/12/2020 inclusive

Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes

1 NELSON, DANE 84 62 44 328 $55,812,990

2 THOMAS, ANTHONY 84 67 54 386 $55,269,210

3 WALKER, OMAR 54 35 35 248 $35,542,240

4 NUGENT, OSHANE 36 24 42 272 $24,028,860

5 CARDENAS, DICK 30 32 21 181 $21,383,840

6 HALLEDEEN, ROBERT26 21 17 174 $22,950,850

7 DAWKINS, DANE 24 36 34 266 $22,861,900

8 ROMAN, RADDESH 21 32 26 218 $16,039,400

9 LEWIS, REYAN 19 24 14 151 $14,181,490

10 MAMDEEN, CHRISTOPHER 17 19 34 240 $14,350,500

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2020

Dane Nelson– Replacements – Placings

Race 1 - Markofaprince (Javaniel Patterson) - 3rd

Race 2 - Portion (Omar Walker) - 3rd

Race 5 - Magical Mood (Robert Halledeen) - 4th

Race 6 - Another Prosecutor (Robert Halleeden) - 4th

Race 7 - Union Four (Kiaman McGregor) - 2nd

Race 8) - Sheboom (Robert Halledeen) - unplaced

Race 9 - Generational (Omar Walker) - 4th

Race 10) - Toona Ciliata (Omar Walker) - 3rd

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2020

Dane Nelson – Replacements – Placings

Race 1) - Awesome Cat (Reyan Lewis) - unplaced

Race 2) - Queen Deftiny (Orlando Foster) - unplaced

Race 3) - Toughness (Reyan Lewis) - unplaced

Race 4) - Pakman (Omar Walker) - 1st

Race 5) - Purple Wayne (Linton Steadman) - 3rd

Race 6) - Iamacitizen (Paul Francis) - unplaced

Race 7) - Smarty Tradition (Kiaman McGregor) - unplaced

Race 8) - Gimmipalinka (Kiaman McGregor) -3rd

Race 10) - Further and Beyond (Ian Spence) - 1st

Anthony Thomas rides – Replacements – Placings

Race 3) - Secret Traveller - scratched

Race 2) - Uncle Bally (Linton Steadman) - 1st

Race 5) - The Genesis (Aaron Chatrie) - unplaced

Race 6) - Casual Affair (Phillip Parchment) - unplaced

Race 8) - Above Hall Links (Jerome Innis) - unplaced

Race 9) - Elitist (Phillip Parchment) - unplaced

Race 10) - King Arthur (Javaniel Patterson) – unplaced

Anthony Thomas – Replacements – Placings

Race 2) - Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) - 2nd

Race 3) - Anngelos (Paul Francis) - 1st

Race 5) - Top Shelf (Omar Walker) - 1st

Race 6) - Sweet Toppins (Omar Walker) - 2nd

Race 7) - Isinbayeva (Christopher Mamdeen) - 1st

Race 8) - Denbigh Life (Jerome Innis) - 1st

Race 9) - Silent Seeker (Javaniel Patterson) -

unplaced

Race 10) - Billy Whizz (Javaniel Patterson) - unplaced

Race 11) - Sparkle Diamond (Robert Halledeen) – unplaced