What if Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson were in the saddle last weekend? Who would have won the jockeys' title?
…as race for top honours ends with a bizarre twist
There were heightened expectations ahead of the last two race days of 2020 — Boxing Day (December 26) and Sunday (December 27) — with many racing fans locked into the battle involving jockeys Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson.
The least expected result happened – a tie – but not like in 1970 when Richard DePass lifted the rafters off at Caymanas Park when he rode Wally Gold to victory for trainer Owen Silvera in the last race of the year to tie on 53 wins with Panamanian Jose Bravo.
In 2020, Thomas and Nelson started the weekend on 84 wins each with both having several live mounts over the two days.
Then the unthinkable happened! It was announced just before the start of the Saturday race day that Thomas and Nelson were down for the day. Thomas the Supreme Racing Guide found out was suffering from an acute case of food poisoning, while Nelson had problems with an injured groin. Nelson had fallen from his mount Leo in the fifth race on Wednesday, December 23.
It was the same on Sunday, both jockeys were down again.
Therefore, there are two champion jockeys for 2020, Anthony Thomas and Dane Nelson.
So, what would have happened if both gentlemen were in fact in the saddle?
This publication looks at the possible scenario based on the rides both jockeys had and their final placings.
After the replacement riders were put in and the races were run, Thomas had one winner Uncle Bally and Nelson none. Thomas would, therefore, be one win ahead of Nelson going into Sunday.
Based on the final Sunday placings, Thomas had four winners; Anngelos, Top Shelf, Isinbayeva and Denbigh Life, while Nelson had two winners, Pakman and Further and Beyond.
With one winner more on Saturday and two on Sunday, Thomas, according to the final results of races run over the two race days, would be the champion jockey of 2020, having overall three more wins than Nelson. Then again it's all speculation.
Interesting to note that 2019 champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen finished 10th in the standings with 17 wins.
Leading Jockeys - Wins
63 Racedays - 624 Races up to 27/12/2020 inclusive
Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes
1 NELSON, DANE 84 62 44 328 $55,812,990
2 THOMAS, ANTHONY 84 67 54 386 $55,269,210
3 WALKER, OMAR 54 35 35 248 $35,542,240
4 NUGENT, OSHANE 36 24 42 272 $24,028,860
5 CARDENAS, DICK 30 32 21 181 $21,383,840
6 HALLEDEEN, ROBERT26 21 17 174 $22,950,850
7 DAWKINS, DANE 24 36 34 266 $22,861,900
8 ROMAN, RADDESH 21 32 26 218 $16,039,400
9 LEWIS, REYAN 19 24 14 151 $14,181,490
10 MAMDEEN, CHRISTOPHER 17 19 34 240 $14,350,500
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2020
Dane Nelson– Replacements – Placings
Race 1 - Markofaprince (Javaniel Patterson) - 3rd
Race 2 - Portion (Omar Walker) - 3rd
Race 5 - Magical Mood (Robert Halledeen) - 4th
Race 6 - Another Prosecutor (Robert Halleeden) - 4th
Race 7 - Union Four (Kiaman McGregor) - 2nd
Race 8) - Sheboom (Robert Halledeen) - unplaced
Race 9 - Generational (Omar Walker) - 4th
Race 10) - Toona Ciliata (Omar Walker) - 3rd
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2020
Dane Nelson – Replacements – Placings
Race 1) - Awesome Cat (Reyan Lewis) - unplaced
Race 2) - Queen Deftiny (Orlando Foster) - unplaced
Race 3) - Toughness (Reyan Lewis) - unplaced
Race 4) - Pakman (Omar Walker) - 1st
Race 5) - Purple Wayne (Linton Steadman) - 3rd
Race 6) - Iamacitizen (Paul Francis) - unplaced
Race 7) - Smarty Tradition (Kiaman McGregor) - unplaced
Race 8) - Gimmipalinka (Kiaman McGregor) -3rd
Race 10) - Further and Beyond (Ian Spence) - 1st
Anthony Thomas rides – Replacements – Placings
Race 3) - Secret Traveller - scratched
Race 2) - Uncle Bally (Linton Steadman) - 1st
Race 5) - The Genesis (Aaron Chatrie) - unplaced
Race 6) - Casual Affair (Phillip Parchment) - unplaced
Race 8) - Above Hall Links (Jerome Innis) - unplaced
Race 9) - Elitist (Phillip Parchment) - unplaced
Race 10) - King Arthur (Javaniel Patterson) – unplaced
Anthony Thomas – Replacements – Placings
Race 2) - Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) - 2nd
Race 3) - Anngelos (Paul Francis) - 1st
Race 5) - Top Shelf (Omar Walker) - 1st
Race 6) - Sweet Toppins (Omar Walker) - 2nd
Race 7) - Isinbayeva (Christopher Mamdeen) - 1st
Race 8) - Denbigh Life (Jerome Innis) - 1st
Race 9) - Silent Seeker (Javaniel Patterson) -
unplaced
Race 10) - Billy Whizz (Javaniel Patterson) - unplaced
Race 11) - Sparkle Diamond (Robert Halledeen) – unplaced
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy