When is the Stranger Danger – She's A Maneater clash?

Following another smashing performance from Stranger Danger in an Open Allowance event on Saturday, August 17, 2019, trainer Wayne DaCosta was asked to compare his American-bred colt along with the brilliant She's A Maneater, but the champion trainer yet again failed to do so.

Going the distance of 7 ½ furlongs, Stranger Danger defeated stable companion Hover Craft (Abigail Able) and Saratoga Sight (Christopher Mamdeen) by 11 lengths while posting a fast clocking of 1:30.3 with Omar Walker doing nothing in the saddle.

Stranger Danger took control of the race from the half-mile (800m) and never looked back as he cruised home. It was his seventh consecutive win from as many starts. Uncle Frank (Raddesh Roman) finished second but was disqualified for causing intimidation and interference to Saratoga Sight.

“Can't really tell you right now who is the better horse. She's A Maneater is on top of her game, moreover, both horses are on top of their form right now, and they are definitely two exceptional horses. It is hard to say, but we will have to just wait until the race day comes along to watch and see which one is the better. What I can tell you is that race day is not far away,” DaCosta told The Supreme Racing Guide.

“If I run him ( Stranger Danger) in the Gold Cup he will come in the race pretty light against “ Maneater” meaning that she is going to be at a big disadvantage, but at some stage in the game they will have to meet and so let's see what happens.

“In the Gold Cup, his ( Stranger Danger) chances are second to none. At the weight he is going to come in at his chances are going to be second to none,” said DaCosta.

Commenting on the performance by Stranger Danger, DaCosta said he was pleased with the effort and is hoping that his charge will continue to improve.

“It was an excellent performance from Stranger Danger. He was coming off a three-month rest and the hope is that everything goes well after this performance. He ran 1:30.3 — I mean, I am more than pleased — I am ecstatic as it was a great performance and I am just hoping he will improve after that,” ended DaCosta.