Whither Supreme Soul?

Supreme Soul, winner of the Triple Crown series of races in 2019, is still to walk on home soil for nearly two months now following his participation in the Caribbean Classic on December 8, 2019, at Gulfstream Park in Florida, USA.

The Soul Warrior – Beware Baby-bred chestnut colt trained by champion Anthony Nunes, who became the first local horse in approximately 10 years to run in the Caribbean Classic, is still in US quarantine with no time set by the US authorities for his departure.

A distraught Nunes told this publication that he is in daily contact with the US authorities and he explained how this disturbing situation for him and the other connections of Supreme Soul came into being.

“The team, more so owner Chevan Maharaj, decided to participate in the Caribbean Classic run on December 8, 2019.

“Before travelling to Florida, all the necessary blood tests were done and Supreme Soul was cleared of all drugs and diseases in his system and was found to be fit and proper to race,” Nunes informed.

“It was after Supreme Soul ran in the Classic that issues turned up which are still causing a delay for him to return to Jamaica.

“After running in the Caribbean Classic, as is the case in all racing jurisdictions, post-race tests were administered. It was at this time that Supreme Soul was tested and found to be carrying one of the two agents that causes tick fever.

“Now, we have a situation where the authorities in the US are saying that because tick fever is almost non-existent there, it takes time to get the medication to treat Supreme Soul properly.

“That is causing the delay; further, the Veterinary Division of the Ministry of Agriculture has ruled that Supreme Soul cannot return to Jamaica to be treated here.

“I am most concerned about the horse and for especially the owner who has to pay a daily rate of US$45.00 for the keep and care of Supreme Soul while he is stationed in US quarantine.

“To make matters worse, I was informed today [Tuesday, January 7] that the per diem cost for keep and care has skyrocketed to over US$200,” Nunes said.

Senior veterinarian at the Jamaica Racing Commission, Dr Sophia Ramlal, then shared her knowledge on the matter.

“Four unforeseen events have led to the delay in Supreme Soul returning on December 17, 2019 as planned: positive tick fever test result on December 12, 2019; unavailability of a direct flight between Miami and Kingston to take him home during the busy Christmas holiday period; the requirement of Jamaica's Veterinary Services Division for him to be treated for tick fever in the USA before returning; and finally the unavailability in the USA of the recommended drug for treatment.

“There are two organisms [agents] that can cause tick fever. When Supreme Soul was tested as per regulations to run in the Caribbean Classic, he was found negative for both agents on both October 6, 2019, while in Jamaica and November 12, 2019, after landing in Miami.

“When tests were conducted on December 12, 2019, after his participation in the Caribbean Classic, Supreme Soul was found to have been exposed to one of the causative agents of tick fever. The positive test does not always mean that a horse is actively sick and often is an indication of a horse's immune system response to prior exposure to the tick fever agent.

“Established international protocols were then engaged to treat Supreme Soul in both his interest and that of our local industry, as tick fever can be transmitted between horses through the bite of an infected tick. In light of the availability of the drug and veterinary expertise here, a request for the horse to return home and be treated while in isolation before release into the general horse population was made but not granted by the Jamaican authority.

“Once that request was turned down, we have to wait on the US authorities to treat the horse. Then they will tell us when Supreme Soul can return home, ” Dr Ramlal shared.