Who will fly the 'Bonnie' flag?

The top-rated horse in the country, Toona Ciliata is pitted against the horse considered to be the most talented in training at this time in 2020, 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow .

If the clash between Toona Ciliata and Wow Wow was not enough there will also be Princess Ava and the rejuvenated Triple Crown winner of last year, Supreme Soul in the line-up of seven starters.

Without doubt the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy for 2020, which is an Open Allowance contest, provides the opportunity to view of the best thoroughbreds racing offers at this time.

Simply put, this race is one in which the best horse currently in training meets the best three-year-old around presently and also the best three-year-old of last year.

The Bonnie Blue Flag is run around two turns at nine furlongs and 25 yards.