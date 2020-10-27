Whoshotthesheriff makes it two in a row, pleases trainer DaCosta

Three -year-old American-bred bay filly Whoshotthesheriff continued to show improvement as she romped home to her second-consecutive victory on local soil in a Restricted Stakes event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on Friday, October 23.

Bred by Posse out of the Sky Mesa mare Sky Lassie, Whoshotthesheriff, with Anthony Thomas in the saddle, came from behind horses to win the event by a length and a quarter in a time of 1:05.4 minutes. Long-time leader Basilicus was second and Glock was third.

The performance was one that pleased trainer Wayne DaCosta, who believes his charge should do herself justice down the road.

“I thought the performance was an excellent one. She was not able to dictate the pace from early, and basically in reversal of the last time she raced and won, she came from well off the pace this time and was going best in the finish.

“And so I thought the performance was better than average. She is also eligible for another Restricted Stakes, and so more than likely we will go into another Restricted Stakes, probably a five-straight race next month,” DaCosta told The Supreme Racing Guide.

The 18-time champion conditioner added: “Not quite sure how good she is as yet, as she is still early in her career. I don't think Overnight Allowance level would be a problem when she is fully sound and fully fit, but right now we will take one race at a time and hope for the best that she comes out sound each time.”

The speedy Basilicus (Paul Francis) dashed to the lead at the off, followed by Silent Seeker (Javaniel Patterson) and Elitist (Abigail Able). Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, the top three remained the same as Whoshotthesheriff cruised down into fourth on the inside rails.

Basilicus turned for home with a good enough lead and looked all over the winner leaving the furlong-and-a-half (300m) pole, but a misfortune inside the final furlong (200m) allowed Whoshotthesheriff to seize the opportunity and powered home for the victory in the end.