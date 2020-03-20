Wide-open Overnight contest

No trophy race is being offered on the 10-race programme, making the non-restricted Overnight Allowance contest the event to pay attention to by punters tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

With the scratches of both Anaso and Nuclear Thunder, nine runners will face the starter in the three-year-old and upwards race going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) for a purse of $1 million.

Below is an analysis of the runners.

1 - EL PROFESOR: (5-y-o b g – Casual Trick – The Principal) – Finished in fourth place on last behind Prince Charles going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). El Profesor has more to do here and is going to find it difficult getting to the winning post in front. Odds 20-1.

2 - BIMINI: (8-y-o ch m – Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Always run her best races at this level, but Bimini's best won't be good enough here to get home a winner. Odds 50-1.

3 - SERGEANT RECKLESS: (5-y-o dkb m – Storm Craft – Code Star) – Has been running poorly of late, and although she can figure here, Sergeant Reckless is going to be left behind. Odds 15-1.

4 - PEKING CRUZ: (5-y-o ch g – Traditional – Patty Girl) – Came off a five-month break with a fourth-place finish behind Patriarch and Prince Charles on March 7. Peking Cruz, based on back class, has a shot of winning but is going to need a couple more runs under his belt to be fully effective. Odds 6-1.

5 - WARTIME: (7-y-o ch m – War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Easily the most consistent horse in the line-up. Wartime is coming off a second-place finish on last, where she went down by a short head to Prince Charles on February 26. Although she will have to step up on her game, Wartime can hit the board. Odds 5-1.

6 - DRUMMER BOY: (5-y-o b h – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has been struggling to find form of late. Despite working well for this race, Drummer Boy has no chance of winning based on current form. Note: races with the figure 8 off. Odds 25-1.

7 - AZARIA: (5-y-o b m – Performing Magic – Milestone) – Azaria is going to need a couple more runs to catch the pace of this level. Odds 30-1.

8 - HARRY'S TRAIN: (5-y-o ch m – USA Discreetly – Sweet Dixie Girl) – Will be on the front end for this first part of the race but is expected to give up her gallop in the straight. Odds 40-1.

9 - UNCLE FRANK: (6-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Not raced since November 30 of last year, but Uncle Frank is much better than this group and should prove very hard to beat. He has worked well for his seasonal debut, and with Dane Nelson in the saddle, it is going to take a smart performance from his rivals to deny Uncle Frank a win here although the distance might be too short. Odds 1-1.