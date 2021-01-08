Wildcard Weekend in National Football League

Entering last weekend, the final week of the National Football League (NFL) regular season, most play-off bound teams would have already known their fate, but placings in the postseason and homefield advantage were still up for grabs in many divisions. So much so that the only two teams to effectively rest starters were the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) who won the American Football Conference (AFC) West and AFC North, respectively.

Surprisingly, the most intriguing drama came from the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division where three of the four teams had a chance to take a single play-off spot.

Firstly, the New York Giants faced the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday afternoon where, whichever team won would keep their postseason hope alive while awaiting a loss by the Washington Football Team later the same night.

The Giants held on to defeat the Cowboys 23-19 and celebrated, while waiting with bated breath to see if their bitter rivals (Philadelphia Eagles) could do them a 'favour' and defeat the Washington team. Fate appeared to be on New York's side right up to the start of the fourth quarter with the Eagles trailing 14-17, but rookie quarterback (QB) Jalen Hurts was outperforming his Washington counterpart Alex Smith and a Philadelphia win was the popular expectation.

Suddenly, to the surprise of NFL nation and the ire of Giants' players (and fans), Philadelphia's Head Coach Doug Pederson pulled his impressive rookie QB for the unproven Nate Sudfeld and everything went downhill superfast from his very first touch of the ball.

Sudfeld, who was inactive for the previous 14 games, saw his first action this season. He hadn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2018 and was picked-off on his second attempt. He also fumbled a snap that led to a Dustin Hopkins 42-yard field goal and a 20-14 win for Washington.

Pederson later declared that he was “coaching to win” but that did not go over well with the New York players who expressed their sentiments (during and after) the game on social media. The Eagles will likely never say that they purposely threw the game to ensure that the Giants miss the postseason, but one of the NFL's most storied rivalries may have just got a bit more heated and it won't soon be forgotten.

Therefore, following last Sunday night's drama, the NFL play-off bracket for 2021 has taken its final shape.

Washington (7-9) will enter the play-offs for the first time since 2015 and are the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the play-offs following a 2-7 start. As winners of the NFC East, they will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) this tomorow night (Saturday, Jan 9) where no favours will be served up and their Cinderella run should come to an end.

There will be a total of 14 teams in the NFL play-offs for the 2020/21 season, up from 12 in previous seasons. Seven teams will make the postseason playoffs from each conference and the Chiefs (14-2) and Green Bay Packers (13-3) got each conference's lone bye. Six games will be on tap during Wildcard Weekend (three on Saturday and three on Sunday) that will shape the eight contestants for the Conference semi-finals next weekend.

By far, the most intriguing wildcard matchups will be in the AFC this Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) will travel to Tennessee and take on the Titans (11-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) will welcome the Cleveland Browns (11-5) into Heinz Field for a rematch of their encounter last weekend.

The Ravens enter the weekend as favourites as they have run off five consecutive wins, averaging 37.2 points during that span and the Titans have been struggling to stop opposing offences.

The Titans will likely need to score over 30 points for a win and that may mean scoring on every possession, which may be too much to ask. With running back Derrick Henry, who went for over 2,000 yards on the ground during the regular season, the Titans will have a good chance, but they will have to be consistent.

Both offences have been pretty good, but the Ravens have been a little better. The Titans posted 173 rushing yards in their Week 11 matchup but, Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson and his backfield committee should be up to the task and this contest will serve up a ground-game feast. Remembering that Tennessee thumped Baltimore, 28-12, last January to eliminate a Super Bowl favorite out of the play-offs is more than enough to put revenge as a factor. Too close to call but should be enthralling.

The Steelers almost beat the Browns in Cleveland last weekend with reserves at multiple starting positions and they blew out the Browns in Pittsburgh 38-7 in Week 6. However, over the course of 16 games, the Steelers have displayed a variety of different personalities, especially on offence. They are back in the postseason for the first time in three years and will make every effort to ensure this is not a one-appearance play-off.

The Browns have a laundry list of players and personnel who have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list, including head coach, Kevin Stefanski, but have been resilient all season. Their passionate fan base has endured 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches since the last play-off appearance in 2003, so maximum effort is expected. However, they have dropped 17 in a row at Heinz Field and their last play-off appearance was a 33-36 loss to the said Steelers. Pittsburgh may have limped into the play-offs but should outlast their opponents this Sunday.

