Will At War gets going

With the three-year-old Classic season drawing closer, untested hopefuls continue to come to the fore with eye-catching performances.

One such promising three-year-old contestant, Will At War, taking his time as a two-year-old juvenile getting his ammunition ready in preparation for this season, signalled his intention with an engaging winning performance in a native-bred, three-year-old, Maiden Special Weight contest, at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, February 20.

Will At War, a chestnut colt, bred and owned by Wilbert Bhagwandeen, trained by Robert Pearson and ridden by the co-champion jockey, Dane Nelson, ran 1200 metres in a time of 1:22 in winning the event by 9 1/2 lengths to open his winning account as the 1/5 favourite. Supporting winning fractions were 24.1, 48.3, 1:14.3.

Donotplaywithmagic, a 12-1 shot rode by Dick Cardenas, was second, Sweet Majesty with Christopher Mamdeen up, at odds of 9/1, finished another 1 3/4 lengths in the third slot.

Will At War was running for the fourth time, the second as a three-year-old.