Will In Charge out

Reigning Horse of the Year Will In Charge is not going to be competing for the rest of the 2019 racing season. In fact, this tough and dogged competitor might not race again until the middle of next year.

Confirmation of this development came from the trainer of the chestnut horse, Robert Pearson.

“Yes, I can now confirm that Will In Charge will not be racing for the rest of this season, mainly because he needs to rest to recover from an injury.

“He got hurt in his last race back in June when he stumbled after leaving the starting gates. This aggravated a problem he was already having.

“At that time, with this new situation before us, we decided to give him [ Will In Charge] more time to heal.

“That healing process is taking much longer than expected and now a final decision has been taken to allow him to heal properly before he races again,” trainer Pearson told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Pearson then explained further: “ Will In Charge means a lot to us, the connections, and as such we are going to give him all the time required for him to heal fully before even thinking of putting him on the track again. Right now the task is, and I repeat, is to make sure Will In Charge is protected and taken care of until he is fit and ready to race again — whenever that time comes around. We are not going to take any chance with him,” the trainer disclosed.

Will In Charge, winner of the 2018 Diamond Mile with Robert Halledeen in the saddle, last raced on Sunday, June 30, in the nine-furlong The Viceroy Trophy feature.

The six-year-old chestnut horse by Adore The Gold – Gem Lea raced three times this season without a victory. Will In Charge, despite not winning in 2019 was still able to qualify for this year's Diamond Mile after finishing a close second to old nemesis She's A Maneater in the Legal Light Trophy on May 18.

In 2018, when he was voted as Horse of the Year, Will In Charge, apart from winning the ultra-prestigious Diamond Mile, was also victorious in the Gold Cup (seven furlongs) and the Prime Minister's Stakes (10-furlongs). All in all , Will In Charge raced seven times in 2018, winning five times.

This year's 1000 Guineas winner I Am Di One, a three-year-old dark bay filly by Adore The Gold – It Is I is to immediately end her short but successful racing career.

Trainer of this outstanding filly, Anthony Nunes shared with this publication that I Am Di One will be retired to stud.

“I can authenticate that I Am Di One will be going in short order to the farm for stud duties,” Nunes informed.

“ I Am Di One has had her problems during her short career. Those problems have reached a stage now where we, meaning the owners and myself, have assessed the situation along with the veterinarian, and after her last racing effort on Wednesday (September 11), a final decision was taken and that decision is to retire I Am Di One,” Nunes further added.

I Am Di One raced for the first time on March 23, in a maiden special weight over 6 furlongs, which she won by seven lengths in a time of 1:14.3.

Next for I Am Di One was the Classic 1000 Guineas on April 13. It was then that her obvious class became even more pronounced as the filly easily won the one-mile Classic by 3 ½ lengths over Lady Blue and Casual Drink.

The first defeat for I Am Di One came in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks on May 4 when she finished third behind Princess Annie and Princess Ava, respectively.

I Am Di One returned to winning ways a month later at the Overnight level on June 8, when she brushed aside older horses over the two turns of nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Her final race was on Wednesday (September 11), running in Open Allowance. Then I Am Di One was engaged in a war for the lead with stable-mate Exhilarate, with fast splits of 22.3 x 45.3 posted over 6 ½ furlongs. I Am Di One then faded badly in the straight, finishing fourth in a field of five starters. That race was won by Uncle Frank.

In her career I Am Di One raced five times, winning on three occasions with earnings of approximately $2.8 million.

I Am Di One was bred by Henry Jaghai.