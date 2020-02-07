Will In Charge on track and well
Horse of the Year 2018, Will In Charge seems to be recovering from his injuries, which impeded his progress last season.
Known for his never-say-die attitude in his racing efforts, Will In Charge was given time to recover from his ailments by trainer Robert Pearson. This decision was taken after some lacklustre runs which were totally out of character for the former winner of the Diamond Mile.
A chestnut horse by The Adore The Gold – Gem Lea, Will In Charge has been on the exercise track doing regular well-regulated gallops.
On Saturday morning (February 1), Will In Charge galloped his first four furlongs in a while, clocking 49.0 seconds.
After this easy effort, The Supreme Racing Guide spoke with trainer Pearson.
“The gallop this morning (Saturday, February 1) was another step to race fitness for Will In Charge.
“It was an easy effort coming down the five-straight course, and I can report that everything seems to be in good order, health-wise.
“The process of getting him ( Will In Charge) back to racing fitness is a long one, but at present, he is responding, and I am making sure that all the conditions are right for him to do so,” Pearson shared.
As to when Will In Charge will race again?
“No decision as to when Will In Charge is going to race again has been taken as yet. That option depends solely on the condition of Will In Charge. What I am sure of is that he will not be rushed.
“We are careful, as we believe he still has much to offer as a top-class racer,” Pearson said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy