Will In Charge on track and well

Horse of the Year 2018, Will In Charge seems to be recovering from his injuries, which impeded his progress last season.

Known for his never-say-die attitude in his racing efforts, Will In Charge was given time to recover from his ailments by trainer Robert Pearson. This decision was taken after some lacklustre runs which were totally out of character for the former winner of the Diamond Mile.

A chestnut horse by The Adore The Gold – Gem Lea, Will In Charge has been on the exercise track doing regular well-regulated gallops.

On Saturday morning (February 1), Will In Charge galloped his first four furlongs in a while, clocking 49.0 seconds.

After this easy effort, The Supreme Racing Guide spoke with trainer Pearson.

“The gallop this morning (Saturday, February 1) was another step to race fitness for Will In Charge.

“It was an easy effort coming down the five-straight course, and I can report that everything seems to be in good order, health-wise.

“The process of getting him ( Will In Charge) back to racing fitness is a long one, but at present, he is responding, and I am making sure that all the conditions are right for him to do so,” Pearson shared.

As to when Will In Charge will race again?

“No decision as to when Will In Charge is going to race again has been taken as yet. That option depends solely on the condition of Will In Charge. What I am sure of is that he will not be rushed.

“We are careful, as we believe he still has much to offer as a top-class racer,” Pearson said.