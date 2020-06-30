Wilson a winner after 409 days

The last time Wilson raced prior to his outing last Saturday (June 27) was on May 15, 2019 in a claiming event ($550,000 - $500,000). That was 409 days ago, and at that time Wilson finished sixth out of eight runners and was claimed by trainer Patrick Lynch.

The whispers had been circulating since the Overnight came out for Saturday's 12-race programme that Wilson was a new horse, so it was little wonder he went off at odds of 9-5.

Wilson, ridden by the in-form Robert Halledeen, came with a strong surge to win Saturday's sixth race by 1 ¼ lengths to repay his connections for their patience and confidence.