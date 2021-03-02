Wilson finally comes good at the Overnight level
Wilson, the six-year-old bay gelded son of Storm Craft-March Pen by War Marshall, returned to the winners' enclosure after several moons away, following a fighting win in the Fitzgerald Crawford Memorial Trophy feature on Saturday, February 27 at Caymanas Park.
Getting his first run from his new trainer Donovan Plummer after being claimed for a tag of $850,000 on February 6 and returning at the Overnight Allowance level, Wilson got his first win at the grade, beating Extruder by a neck in the seven-furlong (1,400m) event.
For most of the race, Wilson sat in third place and watched as Enuffisenuff (Reyan Lewis) and Extruder (Tevin Foster) disputed the lead before coming with a challenge in deep stretch. Wilson got a run on the inside rails. At that time apprentice Jordan Barrett on the back of Wilson was fully in sync and got up for the win. Rohan Kabir (Roger Hewitt) was second in a final time of 1:27.0.
“It was a good feeling to get a fairly talented racehorse back into winning shape. As you would realise, to get a racehorse back into good racing shape, you have to be patient, as there are times when you go through a bad patch.
“So, when the form comes back around you just have to work with it. It is not difficult when you have horses that are well trained and cared for properly and they reach this age of Wilson, you just have to do a special type of training.
“You do not have to have them in the speed training. It is more endurance training they need because they can gallop already. So, you just stick with the endurance training to have the fitness where it should be, and they will do the rest on race day,” Plummer pointed out.
