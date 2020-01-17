Winning runs in the blood

After four dismal runs since winning her last race in August of 2019, four-year-old bay filly Soul Cure ( Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure ) , making her a half-sister to Wow Wow turned around her form dramatically to upset rivals in a Restricted Stakes event. This race took place on Saturday, January 11, at Caymanas Park.

It was anticipated to be a clean sweep by trainer Wayne DaCosta, who had all of five runners in the six-horse field, but the lone Gary Subratie trainee, Soul Cure had other ideas up her hoofs.

When the highly thought of and watched American-bred Sir Alton staggered out of the starting gates, former champion jockey Anthony Thomas seized the opportunity. He hustled Soul Cure from the number one post to take up the lead in the five-and-half furlong (1,100m) event.

Eagle One (Jerome Innis), Uncle Polly (Phillip Parchment), and Top Shelf (Shavon Townsend) chased Soul Cure in an attempt to weaken her before approaching the distance, but Soul Cure's speed was too much as she held a relaxed lead.

However, going into the half-mile (800m) turn, former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker got Sir Alton going and the three-year-old dark bay colt challenged Soul Cure approaching the distance.

Coming into the lane, Sir Alton drifted wide, while Thomas kept his mount straight and through and never gave her gallop as she cruised home by 1 ½ lengths over Sir Alton, Eagle One and Top Shelf in the end.

The final time for the event was a notable 1:07.1 with splits of 23.1 x 46.1.