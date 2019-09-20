With all shoes on She’s An Introvert is a winner
“I was expecting what I got,” so said owner Michael Bernard after his America-bred three-year-old bay filly She's An Introvert won a one mile Restricted Stakes call for imported three-year-olds and upward non-winners of three and a maiden native-bred three-year-olds and four-year-olds non-winners of four to pocket the major share of the $930,000 purse.
Bernard in his post-race interview also revealed that when She's An Introvert finished third behind Toona Ciliata and Sentient on August 30, the filly did so after losing one of her shoes shortly after the start of the race.
“Today (Saturday) there were no mishaps and She's An Introvert won convincingly,” the owner said. She's An Introvert with this latest victory moved her career statistics to two wins from five starts.
Ridden by leading rider Christopher Mamdeen, She's An Introvert following the off played the waiting game by occupying fourth position. Mamdeen moved the filly down easily approaching the home turn taking over after entering the straight.
She's An Introvert then stubbornly held off Princess Ava who finished second with Sentient third, winning by 1 ½ length in a time of 1:38.3.
With this performance what is your next step?
“Well, we will see where she takes us. She ( She's An Introvert) now goes on to ply her trade in Overnight Allowance company. So, once we go there and get a win, we will go up to Open Allowance, but we will just keep preparing her and see where she takes us,” Bernard said carefully.
