Without the cheekpieces XY Soul is a winner

Three-year-old bay colt XY Soul (Soul Warrior – Antoinette), making his fifth career start, ran rivals into the ground to win division one of a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). The event took place on Saturday, July 11 at Caymanas Park.

XY Soul, with an equipment change, racing without the cheekpieces, won by six lengths in 2:00.4.

Jockey Shane Ellis broke XY Soul with the field as XY Soul tugged for the lead but was tightly held in third place behind Miss Gabbidon (Paul Francis) and Helmetta (Calvin Bailey) around the clubhouse turn — entering the main track.

Leaving the six-furlong marker (1,200m), XY Soul dropped one spot behind as he allowed War of the Roses (Omar Walker) to go by. As soon as the field reached the half-mile (800m), Ellis urged XY Soul who quickened to go by Helmetta, taking control at the top of the lane.

Challenged by Big Big Daddy (Robert Halledeen), XY Soul, in a show of his worth, found extra and drove home to win easily. War of the Roses finished second as Big Big Daddy faded to third.

Shane Ellis, who was riding XY Soul for the first time, said that he was merely a pilot aboard the colt as he had nothing much to do in the saddle.

“It was an excellent performance by XY Soul. This was my first time riding him, but I work him in the mornings, and so I knew exactly what to do. The race wasn't that difficult as I was cruising, and it was just the horse that did everything.

“I had nothing to do, and I was merely the pilot aboard. There is more room for improvement. It was a good performance,” Ellis said.