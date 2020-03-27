Woodbine in Canada closed for racing

Woodbine Entertainment announced on Monday last that it has postponed the start of the 2020 thoroughbred season at Woodbine Racetrack until further notice.

The decision to postpone the start of the season was made following Monday's news that the Government of Ontario is mandating all non-essential businesses be closed by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, March 24. This will limit Woodbine's backstretch to only essential care for horses and regular training operations will not be permitted.

“Considering we will only be allowing for the essential care of the horses on our backstretch, we will not be in a position to open the season as scheduled on April 18,” said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. “As previously communicated, we are currently in discussions with government agencies to help provide the support needed for horse people and the horses during this time of no racing.”

Once the OntarioGovernment allows non-essential businesses to reopen, training operations at Woodbine are expected to resume. At that time, Woodbine Entertainment will determine an appropriate new start date for the 2020 thoroughbred season.