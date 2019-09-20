Wow Wow, England's Rose showdown

Bearings and Accessories Limited is joining with Caymanas Park to celebrate their 60th birthday together.

Like Caymanas Park, Bearings and Accessories started in 1959 under the watchful eyes of Raymond Rousseau Sr and to mark their 60th year of providing quality bearings and accessories in Jamaica, the company now led by Rousseau's two sons, Stephen and Raymond Jr, who is better known certainly in racing circles as “Mitta”, has decided to sponsor the Bearings and Accessories Trophy race tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

The event is for two-year-olds to be contested over 5 ½ furlongs. Six horses are entered, four of which are already winners with probably the top two juveniles at this time, England's Rose and Wow Wow, on the list of participants.

By why sponsor a race to celebrate 60 years?

“Many activities have already taken place to celebrate Bearings and Accessories 60th anniversary, especially with our team members in mind and the sponsorship of this trophy race falls easily into our special year of celebrations.

“My family has had a long and fruitful association with horse racing going back to the days of my grandfather, trainer Owen Silvera, and my uncles Michael and Laurie Silvera who were also conditioners.

“That family tradition with racing continues today with my brother and myself, and we, in planning our 60th year, thought it would be quite appropriate to link with Caymanas Park and celebrate 60 years together,” Mitta Rousseau offered.

Below is a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

EAGLE ONE: (2-y-o b c – USA Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Eagle One finished second on debut on July 7 over 4 furlongs, 9 lengths behind England's Rose, who clocked 47.1. Eagle One then raced in the Terremoto Trophy on August 30, finishing third behind Wow Wow and Dejae 's Boy. He now faces England's Rose and Wow Wow again so don't expect a change.

TOMOHAWK: (2-y-o b c Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – A full-brother to Drummer Boy who started with a good win in the Front Runner Dash over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round on August 10. Then Tomohawk broke badly but recovered to win by 8 lengths in a time of 1:02.2. Although the time wasn't impressive, Tomohawk is expected to improve.

ENGLAND'S ROSE: (2-y-o b f – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – England's Rose is unbeaten in two career starts. This full-sister to She's A Maneater made a smashing debut on June 9 over 3 furlongs (600m) when she won by 4 lengths in a time of 35.0 seconds. She then raced on July 27, winning by 7 ¾ lengths going 4 furlongs (800m) with a winning time of 47.1. Now going around the bend for the first time, England's Rose should have no issues earning another victory.

WOW WOW: (2-y-o b c - Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – After an encouraging debut second in a 3-furlong (600m) race on June 29 behind England's Rose, Wow Wow has been keeping up with two good runs. He went one better on July 13 in another maiden special weight event over 3 furlongs, beating Dejae's Boy by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 36.0. His second win was even better when he took home the Terremoto Trophy over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round on August 30. The manner in which Wow Wow accelerated in the lane suggests that he should have no problems going half-a-furlong longer and based on that effort has a chance of turning the tables on England's Rose.

ANOTHER PROSECUTOR: (2-y-o ch f – Silent Valor – Laws of the Cat) – Created a 15-1 upset last Saturday in a maiden special weight event over 4 furlongs (800m). Another Prosecutor made most to win by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 47.4. Now going around the bend and facing better opposition plus having to race two weeks in a row, might prove difficult for this filly at this stage .

ELITIST: (2-y-o gr/rn f – Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – The other maiden in the race. Elitist has raced four times before and the only thing that she has over the field is experience.