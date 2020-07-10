Wow Wow – par excellence
Jockey Robert Halledeen says all his fans must be at the Park on Guineas Day
A winner of 10-consecutive races, making him a non-winner of 11 races.
Those are the daunting, yet factual, winning statistics of champion two-year-old and the odds-on favourite for the 2000 Guineas, Wow Wow.
Wow Wow ( Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda), accomplished his 10th consecutive victory on Sunday, July 5, racing against older horses for the first time at the Overnight Allowance level travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).
THE RACE
Jockey Robert Halledeen held Wow Wow off the pace before making his move at the half-mile, rounding horses heading into the straight.
Turning for home, Wow Wow, trained by Gary Subratie drew alongside Universal Boss, and after a brief encounter, Wow Wow sprinted clear. Universal Boss (Andre Martin) finished second and Wartime (Tevin Foster) third. The final time was a fast 1:18.3.
TRAINER'S COMMENT
Gary Subratie: “Excellent performance. He [ Wow Wow] has been training well, but he had a little issue with a virus, but everything is good now. Everything went well, and I think he won comfortably. It was an impressive performance, I mean 1:18.3 is a good time going into a mile, and he has done it before. He is only going to get better for the mile [2000 Guineas].”
JOCKEY'S COMMENT
Robert Halledeen: “ Wow Wow is an amazing horse. He worked well in the mornings, and he does everything you ask him to do. The trainer told me to ride this horse like he is the best horse in the world, which I did. I got a good break, sat comfortably, and asked him to run up the straight where it matters most. He showed in his previous races that he has this level beaten, so I was confident. As to Guineas day, all I can say is that all my fans should be at Caymanas Park.”
THE POSITIVES
Wow Wow is rid of any issues he may have had with the 2000 Guineas' postponement from April to July because of COVID-19, aiding his Classic cause. Wow Wow showed again that he does not have to lead in his races. With everything taken into consideration, this was the most accomplished victory by Wow Wow.
THE NEGATIVES
There are none.
THE VERDICT
It will be a brave punter who would go against Wow Wow in the 2000 Guineas.
