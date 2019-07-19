Wow Wow – the second time out

Wow Wow , a two-year-old colt, returned to the track for his second outing on Saturday (July 13) and put a debut loss behind him with a fine victory after he overran a two-year-old maiden special weight field of six by four lengths.

Ridden by Ameth Robles for trainer Gary Subratie, the Michael Bernard-bred and owned juvenile completed 600 metres in 36-seconds to shed his maiden tag.

“A win is always welcomed especially at this stage of a horse's development but at this stage, he ( Wow Wow) is learning and coming on.

“I have not pressed him as yet, just using his races to bring him on and he shows an inclination that he will get better as he goes along. So, we will just rewind and come again,” Wow Wow's trainer offered in his post-race interview.

Any expectations down the road?

“We have high hopes for him. He is still in the process of learning and has a lot yet to learn but he is coming on in an appreciable way and showing some good signs,” said an expectant Subratie.

The rangy-looking colt by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda by Prized was away from his barrier two post in a flash as the 4/5 second favourite and was given his reins by jockey Robles but the strong headwind could have knocked a second off the final time.

Debutant Dejae's Boy, a dark bay colt by Storm Craft - Dream Big by Wizard of Gold, ridden by Phillip Parchment for trainer Wayne DaCosta, as the 2/5 favourite was second with Colawill (Romario Smith) finishing third.