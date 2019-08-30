Wow Wow the Terremoto choice

The running of the Terremoto Trophy, a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred and imported two-year-olds-non-winners of two, is one of two trophy races on today's 11-race programme at Caymanas Park. The other is the Royal Dad Trophy.

The five-furlong (1,000m) round encounter has attracted a small field of six juveniles with trainers Wayne DaCosta and Gary Subratie accounting for three runners each.

DaCosta has Dejae's Boy, Elitist and Eagle One, while Subratie saddles first-time runners Bold Sami and Olde Wharf, plus winner, Wow Wow.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of taking home the majority of the $950,000 total purse.

DEJAE'S BOY: (2-y-o dkb. c – Storm Craft – Dream Big) – Went down by 4 ¼ lengths to Wow Wow on debut on July 13 over 3 furlongs (600m) straight. Dejae's Boy then returned on August 1, winning a 4-furlong (800m) straight event by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 48.2. Although the final time wasn't something to brag about, the manner of victory by Dejae's Boy suggested otherwise and he should be respected. Dejae's Boy faces Wow Wow again and with the improvement shown has an outsider's chance of turning the tables.

BOLD SAMI: (2-y-o b. f – USA Bold Warrior – Satin Sami) – Races for the first time and is a filler for stable companion Wow Wow.

ELITIST: (2-y-o gr/rn. f – Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Showed glimpses of ability on her second outing when finishing 6 ½ lengths behind stable companion Dejae's Boy on August 1 over 4 furlongs straight. While that was an improved run, Elitist has a lot more to do if she is to have an impact.

EAGLE ONE: (2-y-o b. c – USA Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Gave a creditable run when finishing second on debut (July 7) over 4 furlongs straight. The American-bred Eagle One came home 9 lengths behind talented stable companion England's Rose, who clocked 47.1 for the distance with Dejae's Boy pulling up in 49.0. Eagle One is expected to turn up today more matured but winning is not on the cards.

OLDE WHARF: (2-y-o b. c – Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Olde Wharf is out for the experience.

WOW WOW: (2-y-o b. c – Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – After finishing second by 4 lengths to England's Rose on debut June 29, over 3 furlongs straight, Wow Wow returned over the same distance and got the better of Dejae's Boy by 4 ¼ lengths in 36.0. Wow Wow should easily come away with her second win and her first trophy.