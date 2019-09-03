Wow Wow makes it win number two

With the major two-year-old races looming on the horizon, the Gary Subratie-conditioned promising galloper Wow Wow (Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) showed a further indication of his pedigree and potential class after winning his second consecutive race, this time the $950,000 Terremoto Trophy at Caymanas Park on Friday (August 30, 2019).

After an encouraging debut when finishing second in a 3 furlong (600m) contest on June 29 behind the talented filly England's Rose, the bay colt went one better the next time out on July 13 in another maiden special weight event over 3 furlongs, beating Dejae's Boy by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 36.0.

This his third outing on Friday was by far the most impressive.

Ridden by Panamanian jockey Ameth Robles, the fleet-footed Wow Wow made one move from the outside draw in a field of six to win the Restricted Allowance going over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course by 3 ¼ lengths.

For a second it looked like Wayne DaCosta's two-year-old dark bay colt Dejae's Boy would go by Wow Wow when he came up to challenge approaching the final bend, but once Robles reminded Wow Wow that he was in a contest, the bay colt responded by pulling away, turning the race into a one-sided affair.

Still looking a little rough around the edges, Wow Wow, showed that since his last time in a competitive effort he had made good progression which must have pleased his trainer and owner Michros.

Dejae's Boy (Omar Walker) held for second with Eagle One (Phillip Parchment) third another 4 lengths behind the second-place horse. The winning time was 1:01.1, certainly nothing to write home about but it is still early days yet for these juveniles.

“He ( Wow Wow) is going to improve a lot. I mean, he got his first five-furlong gallop today (Friday, August 30, 2019) and he will only get better from this effort as I have been using the races to bring him on, as he has a lot of quality and a lot of scope.

“As long as Wow Wow stays healthy, I think that he is going to be very competitive from here on. He is going to get a distance of ground as his mother ( Sarah Barracuda) was a distance horse and so he will go long as well as he will have some speed, which is always a good combination for any horse,” Subratie shared with The Supreme Racing Guide.