Wow Wow is the only 'Pick'

The second leg of the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown Series — the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy — takes place at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

A field of 10 juveniles is entered with Wow Wow, the winner of the first-leg — the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy last month, the hot ticket in the seven furlongs (1,400m) event.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the runners and their chances of winning the major slice of the $3.6-million purse on offer.

ABOVE AND BEYOND: (2-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Finished fourth on debut on October 19 over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) behind winner Nipster. Above and Beyond then turned the tables on Nipster when she finished second to Wow Wow in the first race of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission/TOBA Racing series over the same distance. Above and Beyond was seen making strong headway in deep stretch and now with the distance increased and the red hot Dane Nelson in the saddle, she is the prime candidate for second place. Note tomorrow, Above and Beyond races with the blinkers on and the visors off.

FEARLESS CHAMPION: (2-y-o rn c – Fearless Vision – Granville Greta) – Finished third behind stable companion Uncle Polly and Eroy last Saturday but in that race suffered interference down the backstretch and in the final furlong. Fearless Champion gives the impression in his three races thus far that he is going to enjoy a distance of ground and should go home earning again.

DEJAE'S BOY: (2-y-o dkb c – Storm Craft – Dream Big) – Consistent sort who was the winner of the Charles Randle Cup over four furlongs (800m) in 48.2 back in August. Faces tougher rivals tomorrow but expect another good effort from Dejae's Boy. Note Dejae's Boy races with the blinkers off and the cheek pieces on.

WOW WOW: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – Continues to be invincible in his age group. Wow Wow was flawless in victory in the first leg of the series, the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy last month and then in another dominating performance ran an 'A' Class time of 1:04.4 for five and a half furlongs on November 9 while recording his sixth-consecutive victory. Tomorrow Wow Wow is set for another walk in the park.

NIPSTER: (2-y-o b g – Casual Trick – Nippit) – Finished third behind Wow Wow and Above and Beyond on last in the first race in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission/TOBA Racing series. With both horses present here, Nipster should again fall victim. Note Nipster goes with first time Lasix.

KHOLBEAR: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Woman Is Boss) – Was the winner of the Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup over seven furlongs (1,400m) on October 21. Kholbear, although the only horse in this race to win over seven furlongs, is still going to find repeating a tall order.

MONEY MONSTER: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Scratched out of his last race. Money Monster, although with some ability, needs to be on top of his game to earn a place against Wow Wow and other rivals.

RUM WITH ME: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Won the Stewards' Cup by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:00.3 going five furlongs on the round course. Rum With Me should improve on that debut run and could run well but getting by Wow Wow is not possible.

ANOTHER COMMANDER: (2-y-o ch g - Sensational Slam – Diamond Princess) – Should not have an impact on the outcome.

TOMOHAWK: (2-y-o b c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – A full-brother to Drummer Boy who finished second in his last two races behind Wow Wow. With Wow Wow still around, Tomohwak's only option is for second again.