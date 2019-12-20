Wow Wow leads cast in rich Jamaica Two- Year-Old Stakes

The top two-year-old in the land, the Gary Subratie-trained Wow Wow leads the provisional list of 23 runners for the 108th running of the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

The Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes is the third and final race in the juvenile series of which the talented Wow Wow has already won the first two.

The Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes is set to be contested on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) and carries a total purse of $4,000,000. The distance of the race is one mile (1,600 metres).