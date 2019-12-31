Wow Wow – scaling new heights as a two-year-old

When the two-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda hit the race track for the first time on June 29, 2019, he finished four lengths, second behind England's Rose .

Wow Wow, then had eight other starts and with it eight consecutive victories culminating on Boxing Day (December 26) in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile).

Now trainer Gary Subratie is entering the three-year-old season with such a loaded pistol in his barn.

As to his colt's performance in the Two-Year-Old Stakes, Subratie was still gung-ho despite Wow Wow coming back a bit in the final furlong while racing over a mile for the first time.

“It was a good run. I am pleased with the performance, although I was looking for a time somewhere around 1:37.2. I will take the win as I am proud of the effort.

“ Wow Wow looked as though he was coming back to the field, but that was expected, as he had done enough for the journey at hand. Plus, he has raced nine times since June, but the quest was to win and he did that. He will now take a rest and then prepare for a six-and-a-half run to open his three-year-old campaign in the coming season,” Subratie hinted.

As for owner-breeder Michael Bernard, Wow Wow represents years of involvement in the breeding industry.

“For me, Wow Wow is special. Winning eight consecutive races, which is a first time for any two-year-old and being the first juvenile to earn over $10 million, is something out of the ordinary and are both signal achievements in racing history.

“I am proud of Wow Wow and his performances to date give reason to continue breeding horses and supporting the racing industry in Jamaica,” Bernard offered.