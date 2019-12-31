Wow Wow – scaling new heights as a two-year-old
When the two-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda hit the race track for the first time on June 29, 2019, he finished four lengths, second behind England's Rose .
Wow Wow, then had eight other starts and with it eight consecutive victories culminating on Boxing Day (December 26) in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile).
Now trainer Gary Subratie is entering the three-year-old season with such a loaded pistol in his barn.
As to his colt's performance in the Two-Year-Old Stakes, Subratie was still gung-ho despite Wow Wow coming back a bit in the final furlong while racing over a mile for the first time.
“It was a good run. I am pleased with the performance, although I was looking for a time somewhere around 1:37.2. I will take the win as I am proud of the effort.
“ Wow Wow looked as though he was coming back to the field, but that was expected, as he had done enough for the journey at hand. Plus, he has raced nine times since June, but the quest was to win and he did that. He will now take a rest and then prepare for a six-and-a-half run to open his three-year-old campaign in the coming season,” Subratie hinted.
As for owner-breeder Michael Bernard, Wow Wow represents years of involvement in the breeding industry.
“For me, Wow Wow is special. Winning eight consecutive races, which is a first time for any two-year-old and being the first juvenile to earn over $10 million, is something out of the ordinary and are both signal achievements in racing history.
“I am proud of Wow Wow and his performances to date give reason to continue breeding horses and supporting the racing industry in Jamaica,” Bernard offered.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy