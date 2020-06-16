Wow Wow has benefited from the break — trainer Gary Subratie

Champion two-year-old of last year and the winter book favourite for the 2020, 2000 Guineas event (one mile) Wow Wow is in tune for the Classic races following the three-month break in racing due to COVID-19.

Racing came to a halt on March 21 and resumes on Saturday next (June 20) after the Government gave the go-ahead last week.

Wow Wow last raced on February 8 in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC)/TOBA Yearling Sale Racing Series #2 over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). The Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda bay colt won the event in a time of 1:18.2, to complete his ninth-consecutive win from 10 starts.

“He ( Wow Wow) got sick with a virus that went around in February, and he had an injury earlier on, but he is much better now. He got a little colicky a couple of weeks ago but he is fine.

“ Wow Wow got a stride up this morning (Saturday, June 13) as I am taking my time; I am not in any rush with him, and I think he is much happier now than he has been in a long time,” Subratie said.

The trainer believes that the break from competitive racing has done wonders for Wow Wow.

“The break has helped him ( Wow Wow) because the Classics have been pushed back. He wouldn't have been ready for the 2000 Guineas on the original date in early April.

“Everything is going in the right direction, given the push back, and I am really happy with the time that he got to heal and get himself back together.

“Everybody will be watching him ( Wow Wow). We are not watching anyone as we know everybody is looking at us, and so we have to come out at our best when the 2000 Guineas is run and see what happens,” said Subraite.