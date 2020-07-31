Wow Wow is very special to me — groom Errol Thomas

After Wow Wow defeated rivals by three lengths in the Jamaica 2000 Guineas on Sunday (July 26), groom Errol Thomas said that has full confidence in his pride and joy to go on and win the remaining Classic races and complete the Triple Crown.

Wow Wow chased down tear-away leader Mahogany to win the one-mile (1,600m) Classic in a time of 1:37.3 to complete his 11th-consecutive victory. The three-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda is owned and bred by Michael Bernard, trained by Gary Subtraie and was ridden by Robert Halledeen.

“I have won some Classic races before but this is my first win in the 2000 Guineas and I am a very happy man at the moment. Wow Wow ran a spectacular race and I am always confident in him whenever he races.

“I have this horse [ Wow Wow] as a very, very great horse. I had a horse by the name of Stormontheloose who I won seven races with but this horse Wow Wow is very special to me and to win 11 races straight, is just wonderful,” Thomas said.

He added: “I am going to take them all. I am going to win the Triple Crown with Wow Wow. I am also going to win and win races with Wow Wow until he says no more because he is a very great horse. He has the potential to do anything he wants to do. Everything you asked him to do, he will do that.”

Thomas said that out of all the Classic victories, Wow Wow is on top of that list.

“I have won Classic races with horses such as Niphal, Lady T and Poetry In Motion but Wow Wow is by far the best. What more can I say about Wow Wow other than he is a very brilliant horse,” Thomas added.

Thomas, who hails from the powerful racing community of Gregory Park, said that Wow Wow came out of the 2000 Guineas in good nick.

“He came out of the race very good. He is happy and he is in fine fettle. He is a wonderful horse and he will continue to be so,” Thomas said.