Wow Wow returns in Overnight company

Despite the presence of two trophy races on the nine-race programme, the three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event should be the centre of attraction tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Eleven runners are entered to compete in this five-straight offering.

Below is the analysis of the race.

1. WOW WOW: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – This ultra-talented colt after winning the 2000 Guineas was expected to carry on in the remaining Classic races but that didn't materialise. Wow Wow is now rested (53 days) after his hard Classic campaign and has been tuned to the minute for his re-entry into competitive racing. Although allowing weight all round, Wow Wow has raced over the course twice and therefore should not have a problem with the distance at hand tomorrow. Wow Wow is reunited with jockey Ameth Robles who rode him to eight of his first nine victories. The only problem facing Wow Wow is the number one draw.

2. ANASO: (5 b g by Distorted – Slim Ting) - Racing for a new trainer and has no real chance of winning. Note figure 8 is on.

3. CAPTUREMYSHIP: (6 b h by Adore The Gold – Mayken Joy) – Good sort who enjoys the straight but the competition is fierce.

4. COCO CHANEL: (4 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Will try her best but it is going to be difficult.

5. SEA SWAN: (5 ch m by Adore The Gold – Saint Cecelia) – This is Sea Swan's second run in the grade and should be given time to find her groove.

6. CONTRACTOR: (5 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Should not impact the outcome.

7. DUNROBIN: (7 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Capable runner who should run his usual honest race.

8. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (3 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Was expected to win on November 29 but finished down the track going 6 furlongs. England's Rose is beset by health issues and it is difficult to assess which England's Rose will turn up on any given day.

9. PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Struggling in recent times but is capable enough to win, especially with Dane Nelson returning to the saddle.

10. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) - Universal Boss is holding his form as seen by a good third-placed effort behin d Sparkle Diamond and Chace The Great on December 13. Tries the straight now and benefits from the preferred outside draw, plus Omar Walker, who has an excellent strike rate with champion trainer Anthony Nunes is in the saddle.

11. PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (7 ch m by Traditional – Explosive Peak) – Signalled a return to form on November 29 when finishing second behind Duke at six furlongs. Princess Emanuelle will relish this run down the chute but was beaten by Universal Boss at the same distance on July 20. The two meet again with little to choose between them. The presence of the in-form Dane Dawkins in the saddle should make a difference.