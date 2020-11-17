Yearling Sale 2020

1 - Lot 31: bay filly Savoy Stamp - Princess Geeta - sold for $2 million 2 - Lot 19: bay colt by Bern Identity - Moonlight Brew sold for $1.9 million 3 - Lot 27: bay colt by Here Comes Ben - Rejected Slew sold for $2 million 4 - Lot 30: bay fiilly by Savoy Stomp - Lady Mandi sold for $2 million 5 - Lot 49: bay filly by Savoy Stomp - My Angel sold for $2.6 million 6 - Lot 62: chestnut filly by Fearless Vision - Morebulletstofire sold for $1.9 million. (Photos: Karl Mclarty)

