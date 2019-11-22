Yetagain finally starting to show his worth

Yetagain , provided leading trainer Anthony Nunes with a valuable win after brushing aside a field of Restricted Allowance II native-bred three-year-olds at the non-winners of two-level on Saturday (November 16) at Caymanas Park.

YetAgain won going six and a half furlongs (1,300 metres) in a sprightly winning time of 1:20.2 under jockey Dane Nelson for owner/breeder Raymond Cameron.

Yetagain, a chestnut colt by Market Rally - Opulent, was tiring at the end but the 3/5 favourite had enough in him to outlast the 2/1 chance Fresh Cash with Paul Francis in the irons by three parts-of-a-length with the late finishing Father Ken another 2 ¾ lengths behind in third under Dane Dawkins.

“Let me say it was a good win but before he raced as a three-year-old, we had high hopes for him because he is a nice colt.

“Saying that though, he always finds ways not to start and other misgivings like hurting himself in his stall and at times he can be frustrating to train.

“I think he is much better than his performances to date reflect, plus he has not raced a lot as he seems to be an immature type of guy. I thought his performance was quite good today (Saturday) though he was tiring in the last half-a- furlong.

“I hope he could have finished up a little stronger than he did but I am sure he has the talent in him to do much better, but I do not know how much beyond that,” Nunes said.

Despite this being his second career win, YetAgain, whenever he runs, has earned from six of his seven starts to pocket just under $1.5 million to date with one unplaced effort after winning on debut. Yetagain has recorded three second- place finishes with one third and a fifth-place effort.