Zephyr takes BGLC Trophy

After failing on her first attempt at the Open Allowance level when last at the races, Zephyr made no mistake the second time when she got the better of Another Vigorous by a head to win the 15th running of the $1.15-million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy feature on the Emancipation Day programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Zephyr, who had finished in last position at this level over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on June 29, showed that she is more of a sprinter, running the 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a quick 1:05.3, which was just shades outside of the stakes record of 1:05.0 done by Mr Universe last year.

The Wayne Parchment trainee won at odds of 9-1, thereby creating a mild upset in the three-year-old and upwards event.

Apprentice Reyan Lewis who produced a performance which belied his short time in the saddle got Zephyr out of the starting gates up and running to dispute the lead with Another Vigorous (Shane Ellis) with Yaya's Dream (Javaniel Patterson) and Chace The Great (Anthony Thomas) behind.

Both Zephyr and Another Vigorous continued to match strides up front while navigating the half-mile (800m) with Zephyr getting her head in front at the top of the lane.

With Another Vigorous refusing to give up, the battle for control continued in earnest but Lewis was in sync with his mount on the outside and was able to get Zephyr's head in front at the wire, just denying the even money joint favourite.

Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) got a clear run on the inside rails in deep stretch and came home in third place, two lengths adrift of the winner.

Margaret Parchment, standing in for her son Wayne, said that the barn was not 100 per cent confident of victory but they knew that Zephyr would run a very good race.

“No, not totally confident. I mean all the horses in the race are good horses and they were also well prepared but we knew that she ( Zephyr) was sound and fit. She had a little eye problem, as something had cut her in the eye about two months back but she got over that and all seems well at this time.

“ Zephyr runs well as long as she gets a fair ride. She always gives her best and so we are pleased with the performance from her today (yesterday),” Margaret told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Zephyr, a six-year-old chestnut mare, that was bred by Nasheet out of the Regal Classic mare Rushing Force, was winning for the second time this season and eighth overall from 51 starts with lifetime earnings of over $6.6 million.

Four jockeys, Anthony Thomas, Javaniel Patterson, Tevin Foster and Daniel Satchell all fell from their respective mounts during the fourth race on the Emancipation Day programme.

Thomas was aboard Foot Soldier and was engaged in a front-running duel with Jemar Jackson on No Money Friend in an Optional Claiming event contested over a mile.

Leaving the four-furlong point in the race, Foot Soldier lost his footing, causing Thomas to fall, while the riders just behind, Patterson on Minnifia, Foster on Unbreakable and Satchell on Brave Prospect, all hitting the deck as well.

Both Thomas and Patterson continued with their riding engagements while Foster and Satchell were sent to hospital for further observation.

The fall of the four jockeys opened the door for Silva Crass with Omar Walker in the irons to upset at odds of 6-1.

Second went to No Money Friend with Trini Magic third.