'Universe boss' Gayle recovers from stomach bug in UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirate (AFP) — Chris Gayle has been recovering from a stomach bug in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates as his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab languishes at the bottom of table.
Gayle has not played a single game for the KL Rahul-led side and Coach Anil Kumble revealed last week that the explosive West Indies batsman missed out on being part of the XI after being down with an upset stomach.
The 41-year-old self-styled “Universe Boss”, who holds the record for the most sixes — 326 — in the Indian Premier League, said he won't “go down without a fight”.
“I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!!,” Gayle wrote on Instagram with a picture of him lying in a hospital bed in Dubai on Saturday.
“I Am The #UniverseBoss —That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated (I really was on a phone call).”
Punjab went down to Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday to suffer their sixth loss in seven outings and sit bottom of the eight-team table of the Twenty20 tournament being held in the UAE.
Gayle, the all-time leading run-getter in T20 matches, has played 125 games and amassed 4,484 runs at a strike rate of over 151 in the cash-rich IPL.
