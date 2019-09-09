On September 9, 1959, nine-year-old Lyndel Wright was on the roof of Boys' Town pavilion in west Kingston watching his team play Sangster's in a friendly football match.

It was abruptly halted by John Maxwell (not the journalist), a director at Boys' Town, who announced that cricketer O'Neil Gordon “Collie” Smith had died in England.

Smith, 26, was Wright's eldest sibling. The car he was driving in three days earlier crashed into a 10-ton cattle truck and damaged his spinal cord; he went into a coma and never regained consciousness.

The talented all-rounder, along with countryman and fast bowler Tom Dewdney and star Barbadian all-rounder Garfield Sobers were in the vehicle that evening. All had represented the West Indies and were in the United Kingdom playing for different clubs in the Lancashire League and were headed to London for a charity match.

Dewdney and Sobers, who was driving, escaped serious injury.

Jamaica, Boys' Town and the West Indies had lost a promising cricketer. Wright, known to friends as “Muddy”, recalls that tragic day vividly.

“I went to our home, which was 40 Albert Street in Denham Town, an' there was a whole heap of people in di yard. My mother took it hard man, he was her first child…a wonderful brother, full of love, full of care,” Wright told the Jamaica Observer.

Wright was present in April last year when a statue of his brother was unveiled along the route named for him in Boys' Town. Not many youth in the community know of his exploits, but to Lloyd “Respic” Morgan, who grew up in Boys' Town during the 1950s, Smith made a lasting impact.

“Dem man deh set di foundation for who come after, is dat him jus' die too early. Him was a Christian, him use to have Sunday school an' him use to teach wi as likkle youth di skills of life,” Morgan recalled.

Smith had more than his share of skills as a cricketer, which he showed as a schoolboy playing for Kingston College, and later Boys' Town. He first played for Jamaica in the 1954-55 season and forced his way into the West Indies team in 1955 after scoring a muscular 169 against the touring Australians at Melbourne Park.

He and wicketkeeper Allie Binns rescued Jamaica from 81 for five, posting 277 runs for the sixth wicket. Binns' contribution was 151 against an attack that included fast bowlers Ray Lindwall and Keith Miller and leg-spinner Richie Benaud.

Smith made his Test debut against Australia at Sabina Park, scoring 104 in the second innings as the West Indies followed on. They lost that match by nine wickets.

The highlight of Smith's career came on West Indies' tour of England in 1957 when he hit centuries (161 and 168) against the hosts at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge, respectively. The latter was his highest Test score.

Because of his fame, Wright remembers 40 Albert Street being a meeting place for top cricketers of the day. They included Jamaican and West Indies teammates Reggae Scarlett, Cleveland Richards, Bunny Shaw, Canute Bartley, Sobers, and Rohan Kanhai.

Many of his colleagues, including Dewdney, attended Smith's funeral service, which Wright describes as “one of the biggest ever”. It took place at St George's Anglican Church in Kingston, with Governor General Kenneth Blackburn and Premier Norman Manley in the congregation. Smith was buried at May Pen Cemetery in West Kingston.

Sobers, who was fined £10 for “driving without due care and attention”, went on to a phenomenal career with Barbados, Nottingham (in English County Cricket), and the West Indies. He dedicated every Test innings he played at Sabina Park to Collie Smith, scoring 1,354 runs, including four centuries at an average of 104.15.

Tom Dewdney, who played nine Tests for the Windies, lives in Canada.

Collie Smith's mother, Carmen Hyacinth Gordon, died in December 2004 at age 92. She is buried close to her son in May Pen Cemetery.

“Muddy” Wright first played for Jamaica as a 19-year-old in 1969, when the country won the regional Shell Shield competition. He also represented Boys' Town for many years and was president of the Jamaica Cricket Association.