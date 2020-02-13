ANGELS, St Catherine — Bovel McPherson has unfinished business at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships and says he aims to atone with his appearance at the celebrated meet this year.

McPherson, who was part of the Holmwood Technical 4x400m team which finished third, was disqualified from the Class One 400m for a false-start in the semi-final — one of many at the five-day meet — but he got some measure of revenge later in the year when he won the bronze medal at the Pan American Games Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica.

He also etched his name in Jamaican track and field history as he was a part of the 4x400m relay team that smashed a 17-year-old record with a new time of 3:00.99 minutes for the silver medal behind the USA.

McPherson, who won the men's 400m Open at Saturday's 42nd staging of the Milo Western Relays at G C Foster in Angels, St Catherine, finished the 2019 season with a succession of personal best runs, including 45.97 seconds, third best by a Jamaican in the year, and 11th best in the world.

He was not happy with his time of 47.35 seconds on Saturday, his first “real run,” as he was aiming for a sub-47.00 second time, but laid down a challenge saying he will be the man to beat in the Class One event at Champs this year.

“Expect a 44.9, if possible,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Big things are coming, I am the man to beat as I am going in with the fastest time from last year,” the quiet but confident quarter-miler said, and when asked about the other threats, especially from a fit-again Antonio Watson of Petersfield High, said: “He is a big threat but we will see on the day.”

If McPherson can build on what was a fantastic finish to the 2019 season, his predictions will seem more like a prophesy as he lowered his personal best in his last four or five races over the 400m, starting from the JAAA National Junior Trials in late June.

The athlete. who has caught the eyes of several US college coaches since his exploits in Costa Rica last July, says he has his eyes on a medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships to be held in the first week of July.

Before that he aims to continue running fast and replicate last season when he was a big surprise at the JAAA Championships where he ran a then personal best 46.28 seconds for second behind Anthony Cox in the final, just edging favourite Jeremy Farr of Wolmer's Boys' for the individual place on the team to the Pan American Championships.

On the first day of the three-day meet, he lowered his personal best to 46.16 seconds in the semi-final to earn a spot in the final, held later that day and dropped his time even further, running 45.97 seconds in the final for third, storming down the last 60 metres to edge Cox, his teammate, for the medal.