'Bowsa' Nicholson relishes positive start to Belgium career

CATHERINE HALL, St James — Jamaica striker Shamar “Bowsa” Nicholson is relishing the superb start to his career at Belgium's Pro League outfit, Royal Charleroi SC.

But as much as he is in proverbial seventh heaven from his dream debut for the club, the son of Trench Town hopes to keep his good form for country going.

Nicholson is numbered among Head Coach Theodore Whitmore's squad to face Antigua/Barbuda in a Concacaf Nations League (CNL) B match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex tonight. Kick-off is at 7:00 pm.

Following the Antigua match, the Boyz will then journey to Guyana for a showdown on Monday, with the host in Group C of the CNL's second division. The other team in the group is Aruba.

Nicholson scored a brilliant goal for Charleroi in their 4-0 win over Waasland-Beveren last weekend.

Nicholson, who came through the ranks at Boys' Town and played for Slovenian club Nogometni klub Domžale before moving to Charleroi this off season, says he was happy to score on debut for his new club.

“It was a brilliant start for me, yes, it was my debut and I got a goal and most importantly, we got three points,” he said.

Royal Charleroi are in 10th position in the Belgian Pro League.

The tall striker scored from well outside the area and told the Jamaica Observer yesterday he saw the opportunity and made the best of it.

“It was from quite a distance, not sure how far, but when I got the pass and dribbled, I saw the keeper off his line, so I just fired it,” said Nicholson as he reflected on his debut goal for his new club.

He said he is already fitting into life in Western Europe.

“Its just the mindset and once you tell yourself that you can do it, fit in, then you will, you just need to focus and work hard. The club and the players have welcomed me and that makes it easier for me to do what I do.

“There is no pressure from them, but I have to push myself to work hard and to maintain my standard,” Nicholson stated.

Despite the long trip from Europe, the striker said said he was ready to give of his best for his country in tonight's matchup.

“I am ready to play if called on.. my teammates and the fans can expect me to work hard to help the team, but the main thing is to score and to get the three points,” Nicholson ended.

On the face of it, coach Whitmore appears to have a “good problem” with the number of quality attacking talent to choose from with the likes of Leon Bailey, Dever Orgill, Corey Burke, and new boy Bobby Reid, and of course Nicholson, at his disposal.

– Paul Reid