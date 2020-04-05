Blown away

On Wednesday, April 15, the Belgian Pro League will become the first top flight competition in Europe to be cancelled due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With just one game left to be played in the regular season and Club Bruges leading the standings by 15 points, the league's board of directors have decided to name the current leaders the champions and the current standings will be considered the final standings.

Gent will finish second and R Charleroi SC, team of Reggae Boy Shamar “Boza” Nicholson, will finish third.

Charleroi FC finish just outside the UEFA Champions League positions, but for Nicholson it is still a successful season for him and his team.

“Well, I am extremely happy because we are playing in the Europa League, so I am really happy for that.

“It was a good season for me because I helped the team achieve good goals and I set a target for double digits for goals, but unfortunately I didn't because of the situation which caused the league to stop.

“The main goals were to try to finish in the top six and try to make the Europa League,” he said.

Nicholson, who represented local club Boys' 'Town FC, broke into Europe when he signed for Slovenian club NK Domzale in 2017.

He caught the eyes of the Belgian club with some good performances and joined ahead of the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Nicholson's nine goals this term falls just below his personal target of double figures, but he is certain he would have achieved it had the season not be cut short.

Even so, the main dream of the “boy from Trench Town” is about to be realised and he could not be happier.

The next season of football in Europe will see the 23-year-old competing alongside and against, some of the best players in Europe for the second most coveted trophy in club football, the Europa Cup.

“This means a lot to me, just to even think about it brings tears to my eyes,” he revealed when asked about what it will mean to him to play in that competition.

While the world sits and waits on life to return to normal, Nicholson and his teammates do what they can to remain focused and in shape with the support of his club.

“I am still training, watch movies, speak with my family online, things like that to pass the time. The club sends a programme in the group every day,” he explained.

Six of his nine goals have come at home, making the first-year Charleroi player an instant hero at the club.

“They love me here, it's a dream come true,” he said.

Nicholson's continued good performances in Europe has made him a regular in the Reggae Boyz squad.