'Chace' on for another 'Great' run in George HoSang feature

Having failed to pass the post in front in his last 10 races, the connections of Chace the Great will be hoping the former two-time sprint champion can rekindle his glory days and put away rivals in an Overnight Allowance contest for the George HoSang Trophy over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park today.

Though getting on in age, Chace the Great is believed to be a cut above his 12 rivals, and as such, goes off as the morning line favourite to land the event being run in honour of HoSang, who is considered to be one of the greatest local jockeys of all times, racking up 642 wins in his career.

The three-year-old and upwards call has a $1-million purse on offer and serves as the curtain-call event on a stacked 11-race programme, which has a post time of 11:30 am.

Since registering his last and only win for 2020 in June, Chace the Great has been on the business end of most of his other eight races, with some proving more challenging than others, where he struggled to keep pace with his younger and more primed rivals.

Still, the Vincent Atkinson-bred and trained eight-year-old doesn't seem quite ready to quit competitive racing just yet and he showed that in his seasonal bow on January 9, when he came from way off the pace to finish fourth by 2 ¼ lengths behind Prince Charles and company over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

In that event, Chase the Great was expected to get a lot closer, but when his age coupled with 57.0kg (126lb) and the pace set by his younger opponents are taken into account, his performance could be viewed as nothing less than creditable.

Today, Chace the Great will have less to do, and despite again carrying top weight of 57.0kg, he is now partnered with co-champion Dane Nelson, who as a big fan of legendary jockey Winston "Fanna" Griffiths, knows exactly how to guide horses getting on in age and as such will ensure that this old stager gives his optimum.

Wayne DaCosta's England's Rose seems the only one that can spoil Chace the Great's party provided she is presented in the right frame of mind and puts every step right, from the off.

The talented four-year-old filly, who was a winner over five furlongs round on January 2, beating the American-bred Eroy, will no doubt be comfortable in present company and all things equal should use her speed to good advantage to unsettle the favourite.

It should be noted that England's Rose is the beneficiary of a 10 lb drop in weight which should aid her chances of making it two-from-two this year, as she will have to be caught. Anthony Thomas will again do duties in the saddle.

The Wilfred Chin-trained Wilson has been plodding around at this level and gave a decent performance when finishing sixth just seven lengths behind Prince Charles on January 9. Though his chances of winning here are slim, he should make his presence felt.

The same is true for Patrick Lynch's El Profesor and Steven Todd's Enuffisenuff in the battle for the minor placing.

Meanwhile, Victory Turn, Cryptocurrency, Sea Swan, Contractor, Harry's Train, Loose Ball, Miss In Kiss and Nuclear Thunder, while all being capable on their best day, will have to await easier assignments.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Tradition/Ridewiththemob/Musketoon/Flower's Thirty

Race 2) Hail Mary/Bigbrowngreyhope/Special Prosecutor/April Spirit

Race 3) Whispering Magic/Seven Stars/JJ Warrior/Fighting Cowgirl

Race 4) Moon/Stacyslady/Sweet Medicine/Mansur Musur

Race 5) Lady Carmen/Dash of Class/Princess Statistic/Laws of the Code

Race 6) Kay Boy/Sencity/Attorney General/Gambler

Race 7) Above Hall Links/Another Cookie/Purposely/No Identity

Race 8) Miss Elaine/Dee Danger/Chief of State/Doom Patrol/Storm Born

Race 9) Generational/Big Big Daddy/Silent Seeker/Basilicus

Race 10) Den Street/Laban/Solid Approach/Battle Dancer

Race 11) Wilson/Chace The Great/England's Rose/Enuffisenuff