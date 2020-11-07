'Duck' for Pollard as Mumbai storm into IPL final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Kieron Pollard perished for a two-ball “duck”, but Mumbai Indians rallied to crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and surge into the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here Thursday.

Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, Mumbai piled up an impressive 200 for five with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with an unbeaten 55 from 30 balls and Suryakumar Yadav stroking 51 from 38 deliveries.

Pollard lasted just two deliveries before holing out to a brilliant catch at long on by South African Kagiso Rabada off off-spinner Ravi Ashwin (3-29) in the 13th over.

In reply, Delhi slumped to 20 for four in the fourth over courtesy of a lethal new ball burst from new ball seamers Jasprit Bumrah (4-14) and Trent Boult (2-9) and not even Australian Marcus Stoinis's 65 off 46 balls could revive the innings.

Delhi will now await the winner of yesterday's second play-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in another bid to reach the final through tomorrow's final qualifier.

Sent in, Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma without scoring in the second over but Suryakumar arrived to help rally the innings in a 62-run, second wicket stand with South African opener Quinton de Kock who struck 40 from 25 balls.

When de Kock fell in the eighth, Suryakumar followed in the 12th after hitting half-dozen fours and two sixes, and Pollard's demise in the very next over left Mumbai tottering on 101 for four.

But Ishan marshalled the lower order, belting four fours and three sixes in a 39-run, fifth wicket stand with Krunal Pandya (13) and then in a 60-run, unbroken sixth wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya who smashed a 14-ball 37 not out with five sixes.

Facing a stiff run chase, things fell apart quickly for Delhi and when Rishabh Pant fell for three in the eighth over, the innings was tottering on 41 for five.

Stoinis then smashed six fours and three sixes in an attempt to rally the innings in a 71-run, sixth wicket stand with Axar Patel whose 42 came from 33 balls and included two fours and three sixes.

But once Bumrah returned to remove Stoinis's middle stump in the 16th over — the first of two wickets in three balls — the innings fell away and Pollard's removal of Axar with the penultimate delivery of the game put an exclamation mark on the victory.