'Herbert', JC hunt semi-final spot in national basketball play-offs

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Herbert Morrison Technical or Jamaica College could book their places in the semi-finals of the ISSA national boys' Under-16 basketball play-offs today when they meet in a Zone Two game at Herbert Morrison Technical in Montego Bay this afternoon, starting at 2:00 pm.

Both schools won their first games against the Central Conference third-placed team Denbigh High; Jamaica College won their game on Monday, while Herbert Morrison won 75-46 on Wednesday.

Also today, Kingston College will be seeking their spot in the Under-19 semi-finals when they take on Western Champions Herbert Morrison Technical in the second game, set to tip off at 3:30 pm.

Kingston College, the Southern Conference runners-up, beat St Elizabeth Technical, third-placed in the Central Conference, while it will be the first game for Herbert Morrison, who were national champions two years ago.

On Wednesday, Darren McFarlene had a triple-double to lead Herbert Morrison to a 75-46 win over Denbigh High, while Western Conference runners-up St James High rebounded from their loss to Manchester High to edge Ardenne High 74-73 in Montego Bay.

McFarlene scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds and 11 steals, while Kyle Fraser scored a game-high 26 points for the Montego Bay school as they led all the way to an easy win.

Herbert Morrison led 18-10 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 18 points, leading 37-19 and were ahead by 30 points (61-31) at the end of the third quarter.

Maurice Miller scored 18 points for Denbigh High.

St James High led Ardenne High at the end of the first two quarters, but the Kingston school rallied to take over the lead at the end of the third quarter before the hosts came back late to win.

Kemauny Welch scored a game-high 32 points and had nine rebounds for St James High, who led by a point (15-14) after the first quarter and still led 37-35 at the half-time break before Ardenne took the lead 56-49 going into the final quarter.

Jodel Williams also contributed to the St James High win with 14 points, while Najay Goodlett had a double-double for Ardenne High — 22 points and 14 rebounds. Sekou Pringle scored 18 points.

— Paul Reid