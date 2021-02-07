How Champions League's new format will work

Concacaf on Thursday has announced a groundbreaking new format of its flagship club competition, the Concacaf Champions League.

To begin in 2023, the new Concacaf Champions League group stage will be played in the fall each year and will include four groups of North American clubs, four groups of Central American clubs and two groups of Caribbean clubs.

It will be followed by a 16-team knockout stage played in the spring.

This “exciting new format” will see each edition conclude with a single leg final to crown a regional club champion. The winner of the competition will also qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup.

A total of 20 clubs from Canada, Mexico and USA will qualify into the Concacaf Champions League through performance in domestic leagues and cup competitions, including one qualification slot through the Leagues Cup.

The 20 clubs will be drawn into four groups of five. Each club will play a total of four group stage matches, two at home and two away.

Following group stage play, the four group winners and the four group second-place finishers will qualify to the Concacaf Champions League knockout stage. Those eight clubs will be joined by a further three North American clubs, who will qualify via a play-in round that will follow the group stage.

In Central America, the Concacaf Champions League group stage — four groups — will see a total of 20 clubs from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama qualify into the Concacaf Champions League through performance in domestic leagues and a new Central American Cup competition, Concacaf said in a statement.

The 20 clubs will be drawn into four groups of five. Each club will play a total of four group stage matches, two at home and two away.

“Following group stage play, the four group winners and the four group second-place finishers will qualify for a play-in, the four winners of which will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League knockout stage,” the confederation's release stated.

A total of 10 clubs from the Caribbean will qualify into the Concacaf Champions League group stage. Of those 10, eight will qualify directly through professional leagues in the Caribbean region and two through the new Caribbean Cup which will include representation from across the Caribbean.

The 10 clubs will be drawn into two groups of five. Each club will play a total of four group stage matches, two at home and two away.

Following group stage play, the two group winners will qualify for a play-in match, the winner of which will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League knockout stage.

Importantly, as part of this new club competition ecosystem, Concacaf will work with member associations in Central America and the Caribbean to launch two new cup competitions — a Central American Cup and a Caribbean Cup.

In addition to qualification through domestic leagues, both cup competitions will include qualification slots into the new Concacaf Champions League group stage that commences in the fall of 2023.