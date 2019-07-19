'Hungry' Chang targets discus gold

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – After failing to win a medal at a meet for the first time in years, Jamaica's IAAF World Under-20 discus throw gold medallist Kai Chang says he is “hungry and angry” going into today's event on the first day of the 20th Pan-American Under-20 Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Chang, who finished fourth at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-23 Championships in Mexico two weeks ago, which he described as “my worst ever”, says he will announce his decision on which college he will be attending after the event today.

“Its been a while since I went to a meet and did not get a medal,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“NACAC was real difficult for me, it was my worst meet. I have not thrown below 50m with any of the discus, the 1.75K or 2K this year and so it was a big disappointment for me and everybody,” he lamented.

As a result, he declares that “at this point, I am hungry and angry”.

“I want this title. I threw in the rain today, I am not going to allow anything to get in my way of this title,” Chang said.

Cuba's Dabirac Miguel Perez Ibal comes into the championships with a best mark of 63.25m, while the USA's Zach Gehm has a best of 60.31m and Brasil's Alan Christian De Falchi has a 59.30m. Chang, who has a season's best 61.93m, threw 62.36m to win the IAAF gold in Tampere, Finland, last year.

Meanwhile, Chang says he has made up his mind that he will be accepting a scholarship to attend college in the United States starting August.

“I am going to University... I have a decision in mind, I have not made any commitments yet, but I know what I want to do,” he noted.

