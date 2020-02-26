'I always have a special love for red-ball cricket,' says Allen

All-rounder Fabian Allen says playing Test cricket remains a dream of his, even if his fledgling West Indies senior team career has seen him feature in only Twenty20 (T20) and One-Day International (ODI) matches.

The 24-year-old Jamaican is a talented middle order batsman who bowls steady, left-arm finger spin and is an excellent fielder.

He has played 12 ODIs and 11 T20 matches for West Indies, but is yet to play for the Test side despite an outstanding start in regional four-day cricket.

“'Yes' is the answer I would give any day. I would love to play Test cricket,” Allen told the Jamaica Observer.

“Red-ball cricket is what started off my career, so I don't see why I would give up Test cricket. Not because I'm playing white-ball cricket; I always have a special love for red-ball cricket,” he explained.

In the 2017-18 regional tournament — only his second season of four-day cricket — Allen scored two unbeaten hundreds, including a career-best 169.

However, performances in the short formats, most notably for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, have seemingly left a greater impression on regional selectors.

The former Vere Technical student, who hails from Neif Mountain District near Junction in St Elizabeth, was part of the squad to the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales last summer. While West Indies flopped at the tournament, Allen's stock rose.

He was a live wire in the field throughout the tournament, and given only a handful of opportunities to play, he showed his worth with bat and ball. His 32-ball 51 in a losing cause against Sri Lanka toward the back end of the tournament was a major highlight.

Allen recently struggled with a knee problem but recovered to be included in the West Indies ODI squad currently engaged in a three-match series against hosts Sri Lanka. He is also picked for the subsequent pair of T20 contests against that island nation on March 4 and 6.

“It's a great feeling to be back after getting injured, which ruled me out of the set-up; but I'm back now and I know my family and fans are happy to see me back.

“It was very hard for me to be on the sidelines watching, but I couldn't do anything about it because it's a part of the game — these things do happen. I just had to overcome it and trust the process and come again. Now, I am stronger than before,” he explained.

West Indies, despite enduring a lean spell in the shorter formats in recent times, will enter the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year as title holders.

Allen, like the dozens of prospects around the region, is eyeing a spot, but he recognises that he will have to work hard to command a place in the final squad.

“Well, it's everyone's dream to be a part of the World Cup squad but right now, I'm just focusing on getting my job done and leave it over to the selectors and the coach to decide.

“Everyone sees what I'm capable of doing but it's just for me to get in those consistent performances and just leave it to the selectors,” he told the Observer.