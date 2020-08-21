'A positive experience'

BATSMAN Nkrumah Bonner still dreams of playing cricket's longest format, despite not getting the chance to make his West Indies Test debut during the recent 1-2 loss away to England.

“I was in that squad and was unfortunate not to play, but I still have a good four to five years in me depending on how my body holds up,” the 31-year-old player told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview yesterday.

“There's still time for me [to make my Test debut] and I'm definitely valuing every innings that I play. I heard that a tour [to New Zealand] could be coming up. So I hope it comes off and hope I'm in that squad, and I can get the opportunity to prove myself,” added the Jamaican, who made the 15-member main squad — which was accompanied by a pool of 10 reserves — for the England tour after an impressive regional four-day season.

Throughout the three-Test series last month, the West Indies batting unit found the going tough, passing 300 runs only once in conditions which expectedly favoured swing and seam bowling.

The visiting team's shock victory in the opening match in Southampton was followed by back-to-back defeats in Manchester.

“If you look at the Test team we have been struggling with our batting. We've been making 50s and 60s; and no [individual] hundred was scored in England. It's something I've struggled with over the years as well, and when I get to a hundred I need to get big hundreds because that will set up games for my team,” Bonner said.

In the last domestic four-day championship, the middle-order batsman scored two centuries in 13 innings for Jamaica Scorpions, while tallying 523 runs at an average of 58.11.

A highlight was the way he compiled his runs, showing composure, expertise and stout technique — at times in difficult batting conditions.

“Next season [when I am] back in first-class cricket that [getting big scores] is something that I want to do more consistently. I scored two this year, so I [want] to better that next year,” Bonner said.

“The skill level in international cricket is definitely higher, and players are definitely more consistent, so that is something I also want to take on. Another thing is how we tend to play from the crease and in England you'll struggle doing that, so that's an adjustment I need to make,” he noted.

Though not featuring in the Tests, Bonner told the Observer that the tour was fruitful.

“In terms of training I had the best coaches around the region to work with, the best facilities, as well and the best players, so every day you're being challenged. The [practice] wickets were always available; you have indoor [training] nets, so you could actually practise all day round.

“We had our psychologist as well, so you could work on your mental game as well as your physical game. There was everything there for everyone, so even though I didn't play a game I got a lot out of the tour. It was a positive experience for me,” he said.