ANDRE Coley, set to officially begin head coaching duties of Jamaica Scorpions on September 1, says it will take a collective force to change the team's fortunes and not the wave of a “magic wand” from any single individual.

“People have to understand that some of this is not going to be an overnight thing. I have no magic wand, we have to be patient,” the former Jamaica wicketkeeper said during a telephone interview wih the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.

After once being the dominant force in regional four-day cricket, Jamaica's teams, in recent years, have been relegated to the unenviable battle to avoid last place. Jamaica last lifted the 50-over crown in the 2011-12 campaign.

“What I would love to see is a cohesive effort in terms of how we move things forward. We can identify where we are strong and where we are weak and come up with strategy in terms of how we are going to tackle certain things. And if we do that over a period of time then it's very possible we'll have more positive results,” Coley, formerly coach of Windward Islands Volcanoes, told the Observer.

Coley, who turns 45 next month, is on a three-year contract with the Scorpions.

He previously served as senior men's assistant coach for a number of years, spanning tenures of former head coaches Ottis Gibson, Phil Simmons and Stuart Law.

He guided the West Indies Under-19s at the 2010 World Cup, and was a member of the coaching staff at the High Performance Centre, geared at developing young cricketers.

He was assistant to West Indies former women's team coach Sherwin Campbell. Coley also played seven first-class matches.

The Scorpions were most recently coached by Robert Haynes on an interim basis between January 1 and April 30. Haynes has since taken up the post as Cricket West Indies interim chairman of selectors.

Prior to Haynes' stint, Robert Samuels was the Scorpions head coach, but his contract was not renewed last December at the end of a trophy-less three-year tenure.

Four seasons ago the Scorpions advanced to the Super50 final before losing to Barbados Pride. Since then, reaching the semi-finals has been their biggest accomplishment. Their best finish in the four-day format during that time is fourth — achieved in the 2017-18 season.

It is a far cry from the Jamaica sides that won five-straight four-day championships between 2008 and 2012.

Coley, who guided the Volcanoes to the Regional Super50 championship, said his time with that franchise was not only about winning titles.

“The success with the Windwards is relative. Separate and apart from winning a competition, I think a couple of players developed as well. We had a couple of guys getting back into the West Indies teams and even getting West Indies A call-ups and that sort of thing. The last couple of years have been good, not just for the players but for everybody all around, myself included,” he told the Observer.

Coley said he is already laying the foundation before the official work begins ahead of the November start of the 2019-20 tournament.

“I feel honoured to have the opportunity to do it [coach the Jamaican cricket franchise]. It's the same like coaching Windwards, but I guess to be coach of your own national team is an honour in itself.

“The Jamaican franchise is a bit of an unknown to me in the sense that I haven't been around the Jamaican set-up for a few years. Though I'm familiar with some of the players from Under-19 days or even seen them on the [regional] circuit [playing] against Windwards and so on. Already the JCA (Jamaica Cricket Association) and I have started exchanging information, so some of the information that I think I need to do the job I've started to get already.

“I think what the Windward Islands job taught me is the importance of getting a feel from everybody in terms of what their expectations are. So players, selectors, admin, CEOs, everybody has their expectations and then there are my expectations, as coach, the support I'll need, [and] the support that everybody will need from me,” he explained.

Coley added: “Before I actually go in I really just need to have honest discussions with everybody in terms of where they are, individually, and where Jamaica cricket is at, and where everybody is looking to go.

“If we can get everything dovetailing and everybody moving in the same direction then it can be easier. I just need to talk to the chairman of selectors [Junior Bennett] more in depth to see where we are, because where we are and where people believe we are may be two different things. What I would bring to the thing is an appreciation of and the importance of managing expectations and working with everybody toward one goal.”

Guyana Jaguars are reigning five-time champions of the four-day tournament, while Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners are holders of the Super50 crown.