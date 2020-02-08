VETERAN cricketer Odean Brown says his renewed love for the game and the desire to guide younger players are the main reasons he continues playing at the club and local franchise level.

The outstanding former national wrist spinner was instrumental as Central Titans held off fierce rivals Northern Panthers to lift the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League crown for a third-consecutive season.

“I'm looking to play as much cricket as possible. I still plan to play; I won't limit myself, so I'll continue playing until my body says no more,” Brown, who turns 38 today, told the Jamaica Observer.

“I love the sport; I went a few years out of it and now I'm rediscovering the love for it. Now, I enjoy playing and I enjoy the role I have now. Within the [Titans] unit we have some young guys and I've tried to impart some knowledge. For me it's mostly to pass on knowledge and wisdom and whatever I've learned over the years,” he explained.

In the final-round league match two weeks ago, the Titans, also the defending two-time 50-over Super League champions, beat hosts Southern Seals by 10 wickets at French Park in Manchester to finish with 39 points from 10 matches.

The Panthers' six-wicket victory over Combined Universities and Colleges (CUC) at Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann, was only good enough to take them to 37 points.

Eastern Eagles were a distant third with 14 points, followed by fourth-placed CUC (13), fifth-placed Western Warrriors (13) and cellar team Seals (10).

Brown, who captured 3-22 in the first innings of the close-out game against the Seals, said this season's championship pursuit was particularly satisfying because of the intense battle with the Panthers, who were league leaders at the midway point.

“I'd say this year is one of the best in terms of the title race. We were behind the eighth ball, and then to win it in the last game of the season, I think, was something special. I have to credit Northern [because] I think they played excellent cricket. For them it was just unfortunate,” he said.

The spinner, who claimed 255 first-class wickets at an average of 23, plus best innings figures of 8-54, told the Observer that teamwork and proper guidance from their management set-up are two hallmarks of their success.

“I think it's a great achievement for the franchise. It shows that we have something good going on in the central region and we have some decent players. We play as a team, and nobody is bigger than the team. People have their roles to play and there is no pressure. We try to have a relaxed environment, so everyone can function and execute.

“Most of our players are at a certain level and they understand their roles. Everybody knows what to do and when to do it. The management staff keeps it very simple, which is very important for the team — we don't have a lot of complications, and us winning the three-straight titles is not a fluke,” Brown said.