COACH Donovan Duckie has refuted claims in some sections of the media he could be sacked as the man in charge of the national Under-23 team, telling the Jamaica Observer that he had, in fact, resigned with immediate effect on August 8.

The Observer obtained a copy of the resignation letter addressed to Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) General Secretary Dalton Wint, in which Duckie expressed gratitude that as the Under-23 head coach he had gained “irreplaceable knowledge and experience” and “a wealth of international exposure”.

The manner of Jamaica's elimination from the 2020 Olympic Games at the earliest qualifying stage and their subsequent capitulation at the Pan American Games are believed to be the final nail in the coffin.

However, the beleaguered coach kept details at a minimum in the letter, simply stating he felt it prudent “to move on”.

When Wint was contacted yesterday he confirmed receipt of the resignation notice. He declined further comment, pending today's scheduled meeting between Duckie and JFF President Michael Ricketts.

The 44-year-old tactician confirmed being contacted on August 7 regarding a meeting to examine the team performances, including “the highs, the lows, the strengths and the weaknesses, and the challenges”.

He added: “We weren't going to meet to discuss my fate, because I resigned on August 8. I sent an e-mail to the general secretary to say I'm unable to meet on that date. I'm also in the process of completing the report, so it would be meaningless for me to go to the meeting without the completed report.”

Duckie, who coaches locally at Mount Pleasant Football Academy, stressed that he is not averse to meeting with the JFF for a review when he has completed the report.

“I will certainly make myself available to discuss the tournaments,” he said.

There has been nationwide furoure since the Under-23 Reggae Boyz embarrassingly exited the Olympic qualifiers in a three-team Caribbean first-round play-off at home last month. During the competition they failed to beat the less-fancied pair of Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis.

In both matches Jamaica could only earn 1-1 results, setting the table for St Kitts and Nevis to advance as group winners, with four points, following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Dominica.

Days later, matters got even worse for Duckie and his team at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

The Young Boyz suffered 1-3 and 0-2 losses to Honduras and Uruguay, respectively, before beating Peru 2-0.

They then gave a listless display in a 0-4 defeat to Panama in the fifth- and sixth-place play-off match.

During the Pan Am tournament the head coach blamed the federation for not providing sufficient support, most glaringly he said was its inability to secure the services of a physical trainer to bolster the team's fitness during pre-tournament preparation.

Duckie, a much-thought-of coach in local circles, told the Observer that his time at the helm of the Under-23s is one he wants to hastily banish from his memory.

“There's not much to add. A lot is already out in the public, [and] my intention is not to add any more salt to the wound.

“The experience I've had, it is one that I will want to quickly forget. I'm feeling torn and heartbroken by the effort of the players and the effort by me and my assistant coach [Merron Gordon]. We could do so much and no more.

“Most of the programme centred on the training sessions, I can't remember anything else that stood out in my mind. The programme was just the training sessions on the field, and that was purely tactical; nothing in the physical capacity, nothing in the psychological capacity, it was just the technical/tactical work.

“There wasn't anything more I could have done, which is why I said the blame had to be shared [with the JFF hierarchy]. The players have a responsibility, the administrators have a responsibility… we all have responsibility to the sponsors,” he said.