The thousands of fans who waited patiently for the Women's 60m invitational at the Queen's/Grace Jackson Invitational Track and Field Meet were treated to something special, as Briana Williams sped to yet another personal best of 7.15s (-1.1m/s) to win ahead of Natasha Morrison in cold and wet conditions at National Stadium on Saturday.

Coming into the race as heavy favourite, the 17-year-old was warmly greeted by fans at the announcement of her name, and didn't disappoint.

She was out of the blocks in a flash at the sound of the gun, and held her drive phase for half of the race before exploding to the line to win by a clear metre ahead of Morrison who was second in 7.24s, while Jodean Williams of UWI Mona was third in 7.36s.

Her yelp at the flash time of 7.18 indicated just how pleased she was with her performance, which she conveyed to reporters in her post-race interview.

“I'm feeling great. When I was warming up I felt really good so I knew I was going to come out here and do an impressive time, which I did.”

Williams admitted to being “shocked” at just how fast she ran.

“I shocked myself running 7.15, especially while it's raining…so I am really happy with this PR,” she noted.

Williams was also happy with her race execution, despite still being in the process of putting her complete race together.

“I was making sure I stayed down. I have been working on my finish at practice; it needs a little work. I could have run a little faster if the conditions were better but it was a good race, nonetheless,” she explained.

The Olympic hopeful says the result will be a boost to her confidence ahead of the rest a long, gruelling season.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I ran 7.15 in the rain. I just need to work on my finish for the 100m and I will be okay for the season.

“I want to make the Olympic team [as] everyone is counting on me to make it. I'm about to be 18, so hopefully I will make it,” Williams noted.

The Florida native says her training so far had led her to believe that something special was on the cards for Saturday.

“It [training] has been going great. I have been running really fast times during practice so I knew coming out here I was going to do an impressive time and shock myself, which I did,” she beamed.

Williams was also happy to feed off the excitement of the Kingston crowd before the start of the race.

“It's more excitement here, the crowd is amazing. I couldn't ask for a better crowd and they are just really happy I am here and I am happy that I am here as well.”

Williams will next compete on February 8 at the Milrose Games in New York as she continues on her quest to make the Jamaican Olympic Games team for Tokyo in both the 100m and 200m.