Elaine Thompson-Herah, the joint fourth-fastest woman ever over the 100m and fifth-best all-time in the 200m, thinks she has yet to achieve her fastest times.

The 28-year-old, double Olympic Games sprint champion said recently she thinks she can run faster than her personal best 10.70 seconds, the national 100m record that she shares with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and 21.66 seconds, just two hundredths of a second outside the 29 year-old national record held by Merlene Ottey.

Thompson-Herah, who will make her European seasonal debut tomorrow when she contests the 100m at the Rome Diamond League meeting, said recently: “Honestly, I don't think I have reached my maximum, I think I have more in store, there is more, but it will be revealed over time.”

She was speaking on the Drive Phase podcast with Dalton Myers in late August, and while saying she had never thought of being the fastest ever, still thinks there is more to come from her talented legs.

Thompson-Herah will go into tomorrow's meet as the second best in the world so far, with a season's best 10.88 seconds after running a wind-aided 10.73 seconds (3.0m/s) as well, and will face her toughest field that will include Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast and Americans Aleia Hobbs and Kayla Whyte.

All of Thompson-Herah's eight previous races, including five over 100m, were contested in Kingston.

Asked whether she had ever thought of approaching Florence Griffith-Joyner's controversial World record 10.49 seconds, Thompson-Herah said she was never motivated by times.

“Never, it has never crossed my mind. I am a different type of runner, I never think of times when I am going to run,” she said. “They just come and if I could tell you when I was in my breakout 2015 season, when I went to that first championships, I didn't think I was going to run 21.66 seconds [in the 200m], but it just happened, I just trust the process and trust my body.”

She said given the result-oriented nature of track and field where athletes set goals, it would be normal if she did.

“I know a lot of athletes set times to aim for and I am also doing that now because the type of athlete that I am, I have to. But earlier when I started I wasn't thinking about times and I never thought I would be the fastest.. I hope one day, because I am working towards that, I will be as I am putting in the work but time will tell,” she said.

— Paul Reid